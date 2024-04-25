Ribbit. That's in amphibian, a language that humans do not speak, but could it mean goodbye?

Maybe Children's Theatre Company artistic director Peter Brosius knows. He is saying farewell to the company he has led for 27 years with a revival of "A Year With Frog and Toad," the musical that premiered at the theater in 2002 before going to Broadway, where it was nominated for three Tonys.

Brosius' swan song also helped buff CTC's reputation — the Minneapolis theater won a regional theater Tony award in 2003.

Based on the children's books of Arnold Lobel and shepherded by his scenic designer daughter Adrianne Lobel, the musical boasts music, lyrics and book by Robert and Willie Reale. It opens Saturday with original cast member Jay Goede as Frog. Company member Reed Sigmund joins him as Toad.

For Brosius, this musical about unexpected same-sex friends is the perfect vehicle for bidding so long.

"It's all about connecting and being with people who are different than you," Brosius said. "It's filled with heart and kindness."

The Star Tribune caught up with him before a recent rehearsal. The text has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Are you getting into your feelings about this production?

A: As we were going into tech, I looked around at the whole team in the room and thought, what an incredible team that's so passionate and connected to our mission. They have such wonderful high standards. They're funny and smart, and I'm like, "Oh, wow, this is my last technical rehearsal and my last production meeting."

Q: Do you remember how the idea of this musical came to be at the CTC?

A: Oh, absolutely. There was another version of the piece that had been done so I called Adrianne to ask her about it and she said that she wasn't allowing that version to be licensed anymore. But she had another one. Would I like to see it? Would I ever. There was a workshop in New York. So I flew out to meet with Rob and Willie and Adrianne.

Q: That was over two decades ago. "Frog and Toad" has been to Broadway and has been produced all over the country. Are there things that you've always wanted to do to improve it?

A: Well, this is my first time staging it. And the other times it's been at the theater, I've been the artistic director, the producer, overseeing it. I supported them but those haven't been my vision.

Q: What's your vision of "Frog and Toad"?

A: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a very smart show. The text and the songs are very clever. It packs a wonderfully smart emotional punch and has this profound tenderness. So, the work is to heighten the contrasts, perhaps make it a little more dynamic. Can we find ways to make things pop a little more? Are there opportunities as you go through the piece for subtle changes that increase the stakes?

Q: It's your production but you're using the same set design and costumes?

A: Yes, they were made by some extraordinary artists. But there are things about our birds that we wanted to change. The best theater is theater where things are at a heightened stake — where the characters are negotiating emotionally complex challenges. What are the oppositional forces in this piece? The turtle is an oppositional force. So how do you find a way to make life as difficult for Toad and Frog as possible? How do you sharpen their edges a little bit to make sure that they have extreme fun at Toad's expense so when he stands up to them and wins them over, it matters.

Q: Deepen the depths in order to elevate the highs?

A: Exactly. So, when Toad is out sledding with Frog and discovers that Frog is not there, it feels like such a betrayal. He could have plunged into a rock and that's why he says he's going to end their relationship. To have your best friend say he's never going to talk to you again is not a small event. And what's it like to find their way back to each other?

Q: In the 22 years since the show debuted, musical styles, technology, everything has changed. What updates are your bringing to this revival?

A: Not much. This was ahead of its time. There's a refinement and elegance to the costumes. Adrianne's set is formal and beautiful. Denny's choreography is filled with smart humor. We're honoring the spirit of what Arnold Lobel created and the heart of what Rob and Willie did when they made the musical.

Q: In those same 22 years, Frog and Toad have become queer heroes. What's so enduring about them?

A: What a gorgeous thing it is to be talking about friendship and forgiveness and what it means to actually say, "I'm sorry." We're not in a place where cultures and people accept responsibility for their actions. To model patience and acceptance for the planet now is a good thing. The show shows that there are those who may be driven by anxiety and compulsion and they may seem impossible to accept. When Frog and Toad are out on a rock, and the lunch that's been so well prepared gets ruined, it's a disaster. But they're together, which means it's still a beautiful day.

'A Year With Frog and Toad'

Who: Adapted from the children's books of Arnold Lobel. Music and lyrics by Robert and Willie Reale. Directed by Peter Brosius.

Where: Children's Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls.

When: 7 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 16.

Tickets: $15-$87. 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org.