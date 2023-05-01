Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Minnesota Twins have scheduled a musical doubleheader at Target Field in July. And it isn't in the kind of classic rock or country marathons typically presented at the ballpark.

Twin Cities Summer Fest will feature modern rockers the Killers, best known for "Mr. Brightside," on July 14, with Imagine Dragons, purveyors of the anthems "Radioactive" and "Whatever It Takes," topping the bill on July 15.

Joining the Killers will be Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie and Cannons. Opening for Imagine Dragons will be AJR, Chelsea Cutler, Em Beihold and Talk.

"We believe strongly that Target Field is for everybody," said Meka Morris, Twins executive vice president, chief business officer. "This lineup so happens to fit into a demographic that skews a little bit younger than what we've done historically at Target Field."

Target Field also has Pink, the acrobatic pop star who appeals to a young and wide demographic, slated for Aug. 10.

The Twins stadium did not present a standalone concert last year (country star Cole Swindell played after a baseball game), but saw the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer in 2021. The last time Target Field staged back-to-back shows was 2017 with Billy Joel and Florida Georgia Line.

Target Field has hosted 18 previous concerts, including the Eagles, Paul McCartney, Journey/Def Leppard and Kenny Chesney/Tim McGraw.

The Twins also plan to announce at least two post-game concerts for this season.

TC Summer Fest is a collaboration of the Twins with Mankato promoter Jerry Braam, a principal of the rock-and-country Twin Cities Summer Jam at Shakopee that has been abandoned because of plans for a permanent amphitheater adjacent to Canterbury Park.

The ballclub had input on the TC Summer Fest lineup, however, Twins chairman Joe Pohlad, a former executive at his family-owned Go radio stations, was not involved, Morris said.

Both Imagine Dragons and Killers performed in the Twin Cities last year, in February at Target Center and September at Xcel Energy Center, respectively.

As with previous Target Field concerts, the stage will be set up in centerfield, with concertgoers seated in the stands and on the field. Capacity for the concerts is 41,000.

Music lovers should not confuse Twin Cities Summer Fest with Milwaukee's blockbuster Summerfest, which concludes its 55th year on July 8.

"The name Summer Fest is an homage to the legacy of the Summer Jam, and a nod to the festival-style nature of this event," Morris said. "Summerfest in Milwaukee is certainly an iconic Midwest music event, as we hope the TC Summer Fest will also become."

TC Summer Fest will occur while the Twins are on a seven-game road trip, returning on July 21.

Tickets are available for a single day ($39 to $239) or two days ($66 to $406). They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at twins.com/TCSummerFest.