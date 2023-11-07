Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Odd-numbered year elections focus on local candidates and issues and this year Minnesota has hotly contested races for city council and school board seats as well as some contentious ballot questions.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Find your polling place here and sample ballot here.

Municipal races

All city council seats in Minneapolis and St. Paul are on the ballot. In Minneapolis, 38 candidates are vying for 13 seats and 30 are in the race for seven seats in St. Paul.

Public safety, housing costs and city infrastructure have been the focus of campaigns in both cities.

There are also competitive mayor and council races across the state, including in Bloomington, Duluth, Minnetonka, and St. Anthony.

St. Paul voters will also decide if they want to increase sales taxes by 1% to raise nearly $1 billion over the next 20 years for road and park projects. The request comes after sales taxes in the Twin Cities metro jumped 1% on October 1 to fund housing and transit projects.

The Legislature gave 32 cities across the state — including Bloomington, Edina, Golden Valley and Mounds View — the OK to put sales tax increases before voters. Many of them will raise money for recreational facilities and other public buildings.

Five Minnesota cities will use ranked-choice voting during this election — Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Minnetonka. And just three years after it was approved by 55% of voters, Minnetonka will decide whether to keep the sometimes-controversial way of picking winning candidates.

School races

Voters in 53 Minnesota districts are picking school board members this year including four seats up for election on the St. Paul board.

Campaign spending on school board contests has increased dramatically in suburban districts, including the Anoka-Hennepin, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, South Washington County and Wayzata districts, where cultural issues and academic concerns have driven interest.

Over two dozen Minnesota school districts have ballot questions asking voters to approve funding for operations including Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville and Richfield.

There are 44 districts statewide with capital borrowing requests before voters that would fund new buildings, renovations and safety upgrades. In the metro, the Richfield, South Washington County, Stillwater, Wayzata, West. St. Paul and Mendota Heights-Eagan districts have capital requests on the ballot.

Those request for more local money for schools comes after the Minnesota Legislature approved a historic $2.26 billion increase in state education spending, roughly 11%more than the previous state budget.