From Minneapolis to Minnetonka and St. Paul to Duluth, Minnesotans will head to the polls this fall to elect a slate of city and school board leaders.

With dozens of races happening across the state, the Star Tribune is focusing on the largest — across the seven-county metro area and Duluth.

Candidate filing opened Aug. 1 and closes Aug. 15. Check back for updates on who's running, who's garnering endorsements and who's dropping out.

Voters whose communities are holding primary elections will head to the polls Aug. 8. Election Day is Nov. 7.