Voters emerge from Sabathani Community Center after casting their ballots during municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Election 2023: Who's running for office in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, other local races

August 02, 2023 - 10:12 AM

Minnesotans will head to the polls this fall to elect city and school board leaders. We're focusing on the largest in the seven-county metro area and Duluth.

A guide to the 2023 Minneapolis City Council candidates

FILE - Cars drive past Minneapolis City Hall, June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. Minneapolis City Council members narrowly passed a measure on Thursday, Aug. 17, that would establish a minimum wage for drivers of Uber, Lyft and other ride-share companies in the city.

September 21, 2023 - 12:54 PM

Early voting starts Friday and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

A guide to the 2023 St. Paul City Council candidates

Voters come and go during voting at Edgcumbe Recreation Center Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn.

September 21, 2023 - 6:08 AM

Early voting starts Friday and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

How to vote in the 2023 Minneapolis and St. Paul municipal elections

A man walks by a voting sign at the Minneapolis Central Library during the August 2022 primary election in Minneapolis. Early voting begins Sept. 22 for municipal elections in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

September 15, 2023 - 10:24 AM

Early voting in both cities begins Friday, Sept. 22.

Your Duluth 2023 primary election guide

FILE - Voting signs in front of Duluth City Hall. Duluth is the only city in the state with a primary this year.

August 03, 2023 - 7:08 AM