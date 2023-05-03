Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A senior and a sophomore, each a state champion, lead the individual high school golf rankings released this week by the Minnesota Golf Association.

Blaine senior Kathryn VanArragon is ranked No. 1 among girls. VanArragon, who has signed a letter of intent with St. Thomas, is the defending Class 3A state champion, and she also won as a seventh-grader in 2018. Simley junior Reese McCauley, who has committed to Minnesota, where older sister Isabella plays, is ranked second. McCauley won the 3A title in 2021.

The boys rankings are led by Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore Sam Udovich, who won the Class 2A championship last season, when he was playing for St. Croix Lutheran. Maple Grove's Ryan Stendahl stands second in the rankings.

Stendahl leads the top-ranked boys team. Maple Grove also has junior Gavin Grahek in the MGA's top 50; he is ranked 37th. Totino-Grace, led by 14th-ranked junior Andrew Ramos, is No. 2 among boys teams, up four spots from last week.

Maple Grove also has the top-ranked girls team, propelled by two juniors in the top 50, ninth-ranked Amelia Morton and 26th-ranked McKenna Hogan.