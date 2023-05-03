— Aiyanna Taylor (Lumpkin) and Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune

Two girls basketball players who filled important roles on successful teams revealed Division I college plans recently.

Benilde-St. Margaret's senior Sierre Lumpkin had two choices to make: college and sport. She was being recruited for basketball and volleyball. A 5-11 guard/forward, she chose basketball and Loyola Marymount.

Lumpkin scored a season-high 21 points, including five three-pointers, in a 66-60 victory over Stewartville in the Class 3A championship game at Williams Arena. She also had six rebounds and three blocked shots. She averaged 9.1 points per game for her 26-6 team.

Also making a decision was Hopkins 5-7 senior guard Kelly Boyle. She found a Division I home at North Carolina-Greensboro.

Boyle, a three-point shooting specialist, averaged 11.1 points for the Class 4A runner-up Royals (28-3). She scored a season-high 27 points in a 74-53 victory over Roseville during the regular season.