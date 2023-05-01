Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A regular season that seemingly just began has three weeks remaining, and most teams are still seeking some semblance of consistency.

There is an exception: No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (7-0).

The Raiders already have victories over No. 5 East Ridge (6-3), No. 6 Mounds View (5-3) and No. 7 Woodbury (6-2). They have a two-game lead in the state's toughest conference, the Suburban East.

Another unbeaten, Class 3A New Prague (8-0), vaults into the top 10 in the final spot just in time to tackle the toughest week of its schedule. Games against Benilde-St. Margaret's, Chaska and Shakopee will indicate just how good the Trojans are in 2023.

Baseball Metro Top 10

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-0)

2. Rosemount (4-1)

3. Eastview (5-1)

4. Minnetonka (6-1)

5. East Ridge (6-3)

6. Mounds View (5-3)

7. Woodbury (6-2)

8. Wayzata (5-2)

9. Mahtomedi (3A) (5-1)

10. New Prague (3A) (8-0)