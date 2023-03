— Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune

Defending Class 4A girls basketball state tournament champion Hopkins eased to an 81-40 quarterfinal victory Wednesday against Roseville at Williams Arena.

The Royals (27-2) led 54-24 at halftime and never slowed down.

Hopkins advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Royals junior Liv McGill led all scorers with 24 points, one more than senior teammate Taylor Woodson.

Kendall Barnes led Roseville (19-11) with 12 points.

Hopkins previously defeated Roseville 74-53 on Jan. 14.