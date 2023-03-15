Maren Westin isn't hampered by an early-season injury.

The Becker senior guard scored 17 of her game-high 27 points in the first half when her teammates were struggling, leading the Bulldogs to a 52-43 victory over Marshall in the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.

"I love to win," said Westin, who missed six regular-season games to have a cyst removed. "I did what I could to give us the best chance of winning."

Westin, who is committed to Wisconsin-Green Bay for college, made all five of her three-point attempts to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. She went 6-for-9 from the floor in the opening half, helping Becker, 26-3 and ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by Minnesota Basketball News, to a 26-17 lead. Her teammates combined to go 3-for-21.

"To not shoot the ball well and still get a win is awesome," said Becker coach Dan Baird, whose team wound up 18-for-48 from the floor.

Marshall (21-10) also had shooting trouble in the first half, going 4-for-18. Senior guard Brianna Simpson made three of the Tigers' shots (3-for-9) and scored 10 points in the half. She finished with 22.

The Bulldogs offense got more in rhythm in the second half, with senior guard Danielle Nuest driving and dishing to forward Elizabeth Mackedanz or kicking it outside for open looks. Senior guard Ayla Brown finished with 10 points.

"We knew we had to be patient," Baird said. "We don't get too concerned with what the score is."