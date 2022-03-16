Saturday's championship games

Class 1A

Hancock 54, Minneota 43: Hancock, with just one senior in the starting lineup, held off the Vikings by making 11 of 12 free throws in the final three minutes. Freshman Kaitlyn Rohloff scored 15 to lead the Owls (30-1). McKenna Yost led the Vikings with 17 points.

Class 2A

Providence Academy 55, Fergus Falls 53: Maria Counts had 19 points, including two big free throws with 17.8 seconds left for the Lions. Providence Academy withstood a standout performance from Fergus Falls guard Ellie Colbeck who had 41 points.

Class 3A

Totino-Grace 60, Becker 51: The third-seeded Eagles finished off the upset over the defending champions. Totino-Grace led much of Saturday's game thanks in large part to senior guard Hannah Herzig. She scored 21 of her team's first half total as Totino-Grace led 28-24 at the break. She finished with a game-high 31 points.

Class 4A

Hopkins 72, St. Michael-Albertville 56: A year after an unexpected loss in the Class 4A semifinals ended a state record-tying 78-game winning streak, the Royals rid themselves of the sour taste that loss left in their mouths. It's the eighth state title for Hopkins, which won it all in 2019. All have come since 2003.

FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL GAMES

Class 1A

Minneota 53, Hayfield 45: Senior forward Natalee Robliecki led Minneota with 25 points against once-unbeaten Hayfield (32-1). Robliecki shot 12-20 from the field as she helped Minneota (28-4) pull away in a tight game. Minneota found breathing room early in the second half with a 44-39 lead off a three-pointer and never let Hayfield closer than a couple of scores.

Hancock 71, Mayer Lutheran 40: Kaitlyn Staples and Kaitlyn Rohloff led a dominant performance for Hancock. Staples, a sophomore forward, shot 5-6 from three-point range and scored 17 points. Rohloff, a freshman, went 6-7 from the field and also scored 17 points.

Class 2A

Providence Academy 55, Albany 48: Providence Academy enjoyed a different state tournament outcome against Albany this time, knocking off the defending champion Huskies. The Lions extended their winning streak to 17 consecutive games.

Fergus Falls 69, Minnehaha Academy 57: On the strength of a lopsided first half, Fergus Falls defeated Minnehaha Academy. The Otters led 35-15 at halftime. Fergus Falls senior point guard Ellie Colbeck never left the game. She kept the ball moving and prevented Minnehaha from cutting its deficit to fewer than nine points.

Here's a look at the St. Patrick's Day big-school action:

Class 4A semifinals

Hopkins 52, White Bear Lake 27: Hopkins turned up its defense on White Bear Lake, giving up only eight points in the second half and causing 24 turnovers that led to 18 points.

St. Michael-Albertville 73, Roseville 57: After she and her team started slowly, Tessa Johnson got going, scoring 25 points and propelling St. Michael-Albertville into the championship game.

Class 3A semifinals

Becker 67, Mankato East 63: After feeling out three-point shooting at Williams Arena, Becker came out swinging early in the second half with four three-pointers. Those shots lifted the top-seeded Bulldogs into the Class 3A semifinals.

Totino-Grace 86, St. Paul Como Park 72: Hannah Herzig scored 29 points with 11 assists and 12 rebounds, and her triple-double propelled Totino-Grace into the championship game.

Class 1A quarterfinals

Minneota 51, Mountain Iron-Buhl 48 (OT): Minneota, the defending champion, arrived unseeded but took out top seed Mountain Iron-Buhl after trailing by a dozen points at halftime.

Hayfield 67, Cass Lake-Bena 57: Hayfield, seeded fifth, improved to 32-0 by turning back Cass Lake-Bena, which led 47-46 with 7:14 to play.

Mayer Lutheran 56, United Christian Academy 33: Mayer Lutheran, seeded second, made 75 percent of its shots in the first half, building a 22-point lead that reached 30 in the second half.

Hancock 73, Nevis 38: Carlee Hanson scored 25 points in the first half, including 10 in 47 seconds, and that started Hancock to an easy victory. Hanson finished with 29 points.

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

Class 4A:

Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43: Hopkins (24-1) used a 13-0 run that ended the first half to take control of the game en route to the victory. Guard Liv McGill sparked the run with a trio of three-pointers and finished with a game high 20 points for the top-seeded Royals.

White Bear Lake 35, Rosemount 34: White Bear Lake led by one point with 3:16 left in the game when guard Lauren Eckerle stole the ball near halfcourt and went in for an uncontested layup and a three-point lead that boosted the No. 5 seed Bears (21-9) to victory.

St. Michael-Albertville 69, Centennial 58: Tessa Johnson's surge led to a 24-point game and her team's comfortable victory over the Cougars.

: Tessa Johnson's surge led to a 24-point game and her team's comfortable victory over the Cougars. Roseville 39, Shakopee 32: The Raiders held Shakopee, a team for which three-point shooting is a crucial part of its offense, to just one made three-pointer in 18 attempts. Roseville's defense did more than just slow a hot-shooting team. The Raiders outrebounded the Sabers and kept them from getting second chances and going on runs.

Class 3A:

Becker 53, Austin 48: Austin led the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs until the final two minutes of the game and Becker used a 12-0 run to advance to the semifinals. Becker (24-4) extended its winning streak to 18 games.

Mankato East 62, Benilde-St. Margaret's 51: Mackenzie Schwein and Peyton Stevermer had 17 points each to lead No. 5 seed Mankato East over the Red Knights.

Mackenzie Schwein and Peyton Stevermer had 17 points each to lead No. 5 seed Mankato East over the Red Knights. Totino-Grace 64, Detroit Lakes 43: Totino-Grace limited Detroit Lakes to 15 first-half points, a scoring total matched in the half by Eagles junior forward Abby Lord.

Totino-Grace limited Detroit Lakes to 15 first-half points, a scoring total matched in the half by Eagles junior forward Abby Lord. St. Paul Como Park 76, Grand Rapids 57: St. Paul Como Park seniors Ronnie Porter, Kaylynn Asberry and Jada James combined for 53 points, propelling their team to its first state tournament victory. Porter led with 22 points.

Class 2A:

Minnehaha Academy 82, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 29: The Redhawks scored 43 points off turnovers and held the Knights to 11 points in the second half.

Albany 57, Rochester Lourdes 41: Sophomore Kylan Gerads led defending state champion Albany with 24 points.

Providence Academy 68, Montevideo 55: Eighth-grader Maddyn Greenway led Providence Academy with 21 points, and Grace Counts, a junior, finished with 17.

Fergus Falls 71, Pequot Lakes 55: Senior Ellie Colbeck scored a game-high 25 points and had eight assists for Fergus Falls.

