Luke Dingmann is a game-changer.

The senior quarterback threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the second quarter, keeping Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's perfect season intact with a 28-6 victory over Mayer Lutheran on Friday in the Class 1A football state tournament quarterfinals at St. Cloud Apollo High School.

Dingmann broke loose for a 91-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and hit junior wide receiver Luke Illies with a 24-yard touchdown pass three minutes later as the No. 5-ranked Jaguars (11-0) broke open a close game. Dingmann was injured a short time later making a tackle and didn't return to the game.

Junior running back Jack Lundberg opened the scoring with a 27-yard run late in the first quarter.

Mayer Lutheran made it 22-6 early in the fourth quarter on senior quarterback Levi Hahn's 17-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Isaiah Ingram.

The Jaguars regained control when Lundberg returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.

In other quarterfinal games Friday:

Class 1A

Mahnomen/Waubun 18, Parkers Prairie 0: Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back/kicker Tanner Stech accounted for all the scoring as the No. 3 Thunderbirds (11-0) shut out the Panthers (9-3). Stech caught 9- and 28-yard touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Blake McMullen, caught a two-point conversion pass and kicked a 22-yard field goal.

Minneota 55, Braham 0: Junior running back Ryan Meagher ran for two scores and caught a touchdown pass as the top-ranked Vikings (12-0) overwhelmed the Bombers (9-3) in a running-time matchup. Meagher scored on runs of 11 and 81 yards in the first quarter and caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Ryan Dalager early in the second quarter as Minneota raced to a 41-0 halftime lead. Dalager had three touchdown passes, two to senior Max Rost.

Springfield 22, Fillmore Central 12: Senior quarterback Jakob Nachreiner threw two touchdown passes to classmate Carter Olson and senior wide receiver Ashton Toll added an insurance score on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter as the No. 7 Tigers (11-1) surprised the unbeaten and second-ranked Falcons (10-1). Nachreiner, who has 50 touchdown passes this season, and Olson hooked up on 7- and 20-yard scoring strikes, the last giving Springfield a 14-12 lead in the third quarter. Senior quarterback Chase Christianson threw two touchdown passes for Fillmore Central.

Class 3A

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 33, Albany 6: Five different players scored rushing touchdowns as the No. 5 Rebels (10-1) ousted the Huskies (8-3).