Previously seventh, the Eden Prairie girls lacrosse team moved to No. 4 in this week's state rankings compiled by the Minnesota Girls' Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Nine consecutive victories, highlighted by positive results against Lake Conference foes Minnetonka and Edina, have the Eagles primed for the fast-approaching section playoffs. Even a 16-12 loss to third-ranked Prior Lake on Saturday couldn't spoil the mood.

"We weren't too high after beating Minnetonka and Edina," Eden Prairie coach Brooke Jones said. "And even though we lost to Prior Lake, being in a close game with a strong team was confirmation we're on the right track."

This spring's seniors were freshmen when they were first coached by Jones. Eden Prairie was a dynasty in the sport's early years with first- or second-place finishes each year from 2007-12 and again from 2014-19. The Class of 2024 would like to reclaim the Eagles' place as a dominant program. Eden Prairie last reached the state tournament in 2021, the first season Jones took over for coach Judy Baxter.

"We've always talked to this group about carving their own path," Jones said. "They are aware of the history, but they look at it as more motivation than pressure."

Twin sisters Avery (33 goals) and Josie (36) Wallace are joined by fellow senior Lauren Rice (13) in the midfield. When it comes to the Wallace sisters, Jones said, "They are the players who I want to have the ball in key moments — and they want the ball in key moments, too."

Senior attack Kaci Kotschevar (41 goals) leads the team in scoring with 41 goals and in assists with 17. She joins Sara David (10 assists) to provide the Eagles with two threats to score or pass.

Senior Elyza Gengler and junior Maggie Pearson represent two of the Eagles' new starters on defense. Junior goaltender Addy Badon anchors the defense from between the pipes.

"I'm proud of her for always showing up in the big moments," Jones said. "She helps our entire defense play with more confidence."

State rankings

By the Minnesota Girls' Lacrosse Coaches Association (records through Monday)

1. Lakeville South 8-0-0; 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's 9-1-0; 3. Prior Lake 8-1-0; 4. Eden Prairie 9-2-0; 5. Stillwater 7-3-0; 6. Champlin Park 10-0-0; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall 7-4-0; 8. Orono 8-1-0; 9. Rosemount 8-1-0; 10. Minnetonka 8-1-0.