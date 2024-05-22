During the inaugural season of the Professional Women's Hockey League, teams have gotten used to making history. PWHL Minnesota recorded another first on Tuesday, and it was an important one.

Minnesota handed PWHL Boston its first loss in the playoffs, taking a 3-0 victory in Game 2 of the Walter Cup finals. Michela Cava and Sophie Jaques scored in the first period at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, and Jaques added an empty-net goal as Minnesota evened the series at one game each.

Minnesota switched goaltenders for Game 2, opting for Nicole Hensley. In her second start of the playoffs, Hensley stopped all 20 shots she faced.

The best-of-five series moves to Xcel Energy Center for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

Boston entered the game with a 4-0 record in the playoffs, after a semifinal sweep of Montreal and a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of the finals. The loss also ended its six-game win streak at Tsongas Center.

Coach Ken Klee gave Minnesota's players a day off Monday, so they could get a mental and physical break from the playoff grind. The team has been on the road since last Thursday and has played seven games in the past 14 days.

Klee and his staff didn't rest. They went over film from Sunday's loss, looking for adjustments to make. While Minnesota played well — and was beaten by a fluky goal that went in off a Minnesota forward's stick — it needed to tighten its defense, move through the neutral zone more effectively and counter Boston's muscle.

In the first period, Minnesota got two early chances, then was held without a shot on goal for nearly 11 minutes. Its third chance yielded the game's first goal at 14:25.

Defender Mellissa Channell knocked the puck loose to start Minnesota on a two-on-one. Cava carried the puck down the right wing and tried to pass across the slot to Kendall Coyne Schofield. The puck hit the stick of Boston defender Megan Keller and jumped over Frankel.

Minnesota doubled its lead less than two minutes later, as Jaques beat Boston goalie Aerin Frankel on the glove side from the right circle at 16:21.

Boston put the puck in the net at 2:20 of the second period, but Jess Healey's goal was waved off because of goaltender interference. Hensley's teammates lent good defensive support throughout the period, and Minnesota's penalty kill withstood four consecutive Boston power-play chances late in the second period and early in the third.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.