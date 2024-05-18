After ending the regular season as the PWHL's top team, Toronto earned the special prize of choosing either Boston or Minnesota as its first-round playoff opponent. It picked Minnesota, which ended the schedule with five consecutive losses to drop into fourth place.

That didn't sit well with Minnesota. Friday, it got the best revenge: a 4-1 victory in Game 5 of the PWHL semifinals, earning a berth in the Walter Cup finals. The win at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum completed a remarkable comeback for Minnesota, which trailed the best-of-five series 2-0 after being shut out in the first two games.

Power-play goals by Denisa Krizova and Taylor Heise, plus another stout performance by goaltender Maddie Rooney, set up a best-of-five finals date with Boston. The series starts Sunday at 4 p.m. in Boston. Game 2 is Tuesday in Boston before the series moves to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday.

If additional games are necessary, Minnesota also would host Game 4 on May 26, while Game 5 would be in Boston on May 29.

Boston, the No. 3 seed, swept second-seeded Montreal in the other semifinal series.

After going 5-for-61 on the power play in the regular season, Minnesota scored twice on three chances in the deciding game of the semifinals. It struck first with Krizova's power-play goal at seven minutes, 29 seconds of the second period. Toronto answered 38 seconds later, as Rebecca Leslie finished off a two-on-one to tie the score 1-1.

Heise restored Minnesota's lead at 8:30 of the third period, on a power-play blast from the left circle that struck the right goal post and caromed behind Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell. Sophia Kunin and Heise sealed the victory with a pair of empty-net goals.

Leslie's goal ended a long shutout streak by Rooney, who allowed her first goal in 170:19. Rooney was perfect the rest of the way, finishing with 27 saves. Minnesota outshot Toronto 31-28, including a 12-4 margin in the third period.

After being shut out in the first two games in Toronto, Minnesota returned the favor at Xcel Energy Center, winning 2-0 in Game 3 and taking a 1-0 victory in double overtime in Game 4. Though Minnesota entered the playoffs on a five-game losing streak, players said they never lost faith.

After evening the series at home, they went back on the road feeling good about their chances of moving on to the finals.

"Coach (Ken Klee) has been in our ears about sticking together this whole time,'' said forward Claire Butorac, who scored the winning goal in Game 4. "I think we've done a really good job of not getting down on each other, and lifting each other up on and off the ice. That builds a pretty confident team.''

Minnesota's game plan was to use its speed and strength in Game 5 to create a high volume of shots. Toronto wanted to get out to a quick, energetic start, using an "attack mentality'' to put early pressure on Minnesota.

Given the outstanding play of both teams' goaltenders, Toronto's players anticipated it would take grit and persistence to score.

"It's going to be greasy goals," forward Emma Maltais said. "There have been no snipe goals. We're going to have to bury our shoulder and take pucks to the net more."

Toronto also was missing forward Natalie Spooner, the PWHL's leading scorer in the regular season and a candidate for the league's most valuable player award. Spooner absorbed a hit from Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle late in Game 3, injuring her knee and ending her season.

Toronto seized the momentum early and late in the first period. It outshot Minnesota 13-7, but Rooney remained flawless. In the second period, Toronto came out with a rush, peppering Rooney with nine shots in the first five minutes.

Minnesota didn't get a shot on goal in the period until six minutes in. It got its first power-play opportunity at 6:42 when Toronto's Sarah Nurse tripped Taylor Heise.

Defender Sophie Jaques took a shot from the left point, which Campbell stopped. Kelly Pannek pounced on the rebound for another try, and when Campbell blocked it, Krizova was there at the front of the net to poke the puck in for a 1-0 Minnesota lead.

It didn't get much time to enjoy it. Less than a minute later, Toronto broke out for a two-on-one. Victoria Bach carried the puck into the left circle and passed to Leslie driving to the net on the right side, and Leslie directed the puck past Rooney to tie it 1-1.

A hooking penalty on Jocelyne Larocque gave Minnesota its third power play, and Heise broke the tie with a snipe from the left circle.

