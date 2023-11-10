Fourteen teams are invited to U.S. Bank Stadium for next week's football state semifinals. We've received RSVPs from a few. We'll hear from the rest Saturday, but for now all we have about them are guesses.

That suits David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen, who have made an annual affair of seeing who can successfully predict the most winners of high school football games.

Here's what those Star Tribune writers are guessing about two Saturday games, and why:

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Alexandria Cardinals (10-0) vs. Rogers Royals (9-1), at Maple Grove, 1 p.m.

Jim says: These two resemble each other. Both play stubborn defense and both score a little more than 30 points per game. Each is coming off a close second-round victory; Alexandria beat Brainerd 24-19, Rogers got past Monticello 24-20. This is better known as a tossup. I'm leaning for Rogers simply because the Royals have a shorter road trip. The pick: Rogers 26, Alexandria 21.

David says: Will the more physical team please stand up? While I'm certain Alexandria boasts its share of maulers, our lack of first-hand knowledge as "citidiots" means Rogers will get more love in this space. The Wyatts, surnamed Bell and Gilmore, are a tough, physical duo. And don't forget Adrian Onyiego. The pick: Rogers 30, Alexandria 20.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Minneapolis North Polars (9-1) vs. Dassel-Cokato Chargers (9-1), at Orono, 7 p.m.

Jim says: North's bump up to Class 3A from 1A has been largely successful. The Polars haven't shown any issues with the tougher schedule that accompanied the move. But Dassel-Cokato is the type of experienced, hard-nosed team that has given North fits in the past. The Chargers are built for this time of year and have two recent trips to U.S. Bank Stadium, highlighted by their 2021 state title, to lean on. The pick: Dassel-Cokato 30, Minneapolis North 26

David says: North's problem the past two seasons has been playoff games outside the metro area. The Polars last made a postseason roar in 2019. And Jim's assessment of Dassel-Cokato is spot on: tough, disciplined and not prone to cowering against big, bad city teams. Senior running back Monte Gillman and his boys will show up. The pick: Dassel-Cokato 35, Minneapolis North 27