Meet the Metro Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year: Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake
Norah Hushagen didn't stop when she fell on the way to the state title, and she tacked on another win after that.
Meet the Metro Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year, Robert Mechura of Roseville
Victories in five of his six high school races this fall made him an award-winner — and provided content for his YouTube venture.
Meet the Metro Girls Swimmer/Diver of the Year: Minneapolis Washburn's Madeline Kohel
Madeline Kohel became the first diver from Minneapolis since 1976 to win a state title.
Meet the Metro Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Isabelle Einess of Breck
Isabelle Einess lost just once in high school, and that loss helped her realize the importance of dealing with anxiety.
Meet the Metro Player of the Year in football, Maxwell Woods of Chanhassen
Chanhassen's Maxwell Woods is unstoppable as a running back and kick returner and unbeatable when he's playing cornerback.
Meet the All-Metro football defensive team; 35 of the Twin Cities' stingiest players
Good luck getting to the linebackers and defensive backs when the linemen are all headed to NCAA Division I. The first team includes three future Gophers.
Meet the All-Metro football offense, 28 athletes with touchdowns on their minds
Division I play is ahead for some, Ivy League for one, and college decisions are yet to be made for many.
Introducing the Metro Player of the Year in volleyball: Stella Swenson of Wayzata
She's committed to the Gophers, as is twin sister Olivia, and she's in charge of a team pushing for its fourth state title in a row.
Meet the high school volleyball All-Metro teams, the Twin Cities' 22 best players
The list runs three squads deep and includes three players committed to the University of Minnesota for college.
The Metro Player of the Year in boys soccer: Minneapolis Washburn's Emmett Brown
Emmett Brown, unswayed by defenders or the stadium's security fence, produced 28 goals and 13 assists his senior season.
Meet the 2023 All-Metro boys soccer teams, the Twin Cities' best
After considering the regular season and hearing from coaches, we present the metro's top two dozen players.
The Metro Player of the Year in girls soccer: Edina's Izzy Engle
Izzy Engle, with her motivation inscribed as a reminder, scored 37 goals for an undefeated team.
Meet the 2023 All-Metro girls soccer teams, Twin Cities players at the peak
The season played out and coaches weighed in, leading to this list of the top high school players in the metro.