The field was not in sight when Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake won the Class 3A championship.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

Meet the Metro Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year: Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake

December 07, 2023 - 6:32 AM

Norah Hushagen didn't stop when she fell on the way to the state title, and she tacked on another win after that.

Meet the Metro Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year, Robert Mechura of Roseville

Robert Mechura of Roseville was alone when he arrived first at the finish line of the Class 3A championship race.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

December 07, 2023 - 6:33 AM

Victories in five of his six high school races this fall made him an award-winner — and provided content for his YouTube venture.

Meet the Metro Girls Swimmer/Diver of the Year: Minneapolis Washburn's Madeline Kohel

Minneapolis Washburn diver Madeline Kohel became the first diver from a Minneapolis school to win the state title since 1976.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

December 07, 2023 - 6:31 AM

Madeline Kohel became the first diver from Minneapolis since 1976 to win a state title.

Meet the Metro Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Isabelle Einess of Breck

Isabelle Einess lost once in three years of high school tennis, but she learned plenty that day.

— Provided

December 07, 2023 - 6:18 AM

Isabelle Einess lost just once in high school, and that loss helped her realize the importance of dealing with anxiety.

Meet the Metro Player of the Year in football, Maxwell Woods of Chanhassen

Maxwell Woods of Chanhassen went to a stiff-arm to get past an Armstrong tackler.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

November 21, 2023 - 3:58 PM

Chanhassen's Maxwell Woods is unstoppable as a running back and kick returner and unbeatable when he's playing cornerback.

Meet the All-Metro football defensive team; 35 of the Twin Cities' stingiest players

Eden Prairie’s Mo Saine (94) is a first-team All-Metro pick who’s headed to the Gophers.

— Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

November 21, 2023 - 8:09 AM

Good luck getting to the linebackers and defensive backs when the linemen are all headed to NCAA Division I. The first team includes three future Gophers.

Meet the All-Metro football offense, 28 athletes with touchdowns on their minds

D’Mario Davenport of Andover made the first team in the athlete category, on the strength of 33 touchdowns scored on runs, receptions and one kick return.

— Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

November 21, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Division I play is ahead for some, Ivy League for one, and college decisions are yet to be made for many.