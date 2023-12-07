Minneapolis Washburn sophomore Madeline Kohel thrives on competition.

Kohel became only the second Minneapolis diver — the first since Crissy Curry of Minneapolis West in 1976 — to win the state championship. That feat made her the Star Tribune's Metro Girls Swimmer/Diver of the Year.

Kohel accomplished the feat in record fashion. She posted a score of 529.20 points at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus, breaking by 12.2 points the record set by Megan Phillip of Edina in 2018.

"I wanted to break the record," Kohel said. "That was a big goal of mine."

A Florida native who moved to Minnesota three years ago, Kohel dethroned two-time state champion Gabby Mauder of Woodbury in the process. The two are friends; they train together at the Minnesota Diving Academy. Mauder also posted a personal best at state, 490.10.

"It's great that we can train together and then go to a meet and compete against each other," Kohel said. "It's fun to have somebody like that who can push you."

Kohel competed on the high school team for the first time this season. She previously had competed only in club diving.

"I wanted to compete at the high school level for at least one year," Kohel said. "I figured this was the time to do it. High school is so much different than club with the team aspect. I had a successful season, and it was so much fun."