2023 BOYS SOCCER ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Jake Bettin, Southwest Christian, senior: Class 1A Mr. Soccer award finalist. Helped the Stars to an undefeated Wright County Conference regular season.

Emmett Brown, Minneapolis Washburn, senior: Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and Class 3A Mr. Soccer award winner excelled as a striker this season. Led Class 3A with 28 goals.

Jacob Dinzeo, Hill-Murray, senior: Tallied 20 goals and 14 assists for the Class 2A semifinals-bound Pioneers. First-team All-State selection.

Victor Espinoza Lopez, Apple Valley, senior: Drew respect from opposing coaches as a special talent. Reads the game well and becomes instantly dangerous on the ball.

Thomas Laaksonen, Holy Family, senior: Top goal-scorer (22) and voted No. 1 player in Wright County Conference. Played through injury and juggled multiple positions to help team.

Griffin Price, Hopkins, senior: Tallied five multigoal games en route to season totals of 17 goals and 10 assists for the Royals.

Colin Vilme, Stillwater, senior: Deposited 16 goals for a Ponies team that fell in overtime to Woodbury in the Section 4 title game. First-team Class 3A All-State selection.

DEFENDERS

Everett Hoeppner, Holy Angels, senior: Won Class 2A Mr. Soccer award. Did a little bit of everything for the Stars, who were undefeated until the Section 3 championship game.

Cole Pitzner, Heritage Christian Academy, senior: Scored eight goals as a defender. Class 1A Mr. Soccer finalist.

Rhys Tidwell, St. Paul Central, senior: Great motor resulted in four goals and nine assists. Named Class 3A first-team All-State.

GOALKEEPER

Beckett Carlson, Maple Grove, senior: The undefeated Crimson (18-0-1) are bound for the Class 3A semifinals. Carlson has conceded only four goals — and scored six of his own.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards/midfielders: Cris Corrales-Castro, Chaska, senior; Carson Dederichs, Edina, senior; Jake Hennen, Minnetonka, senior; Anson Karn, Maple Grove, senior; Marius Keita, Blaine, junior; Charlie Piller, Wayzata, senior; Antwane Ruiz, Richfield, senior.

Defenders: Diego Connell, Champlin Park, senior; Brady Dagon, East Ridge, senior; Dane Paul, Hill-Murray, junior; Jackson Widman, Wayzata, senior.

Goalkeepers: Eli Lewis, Rosemount, senior; Cooper Olson, St. Paul Academy.

How they were selected

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.