2023 GIRLS SOCCER ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Vesna Dennison, St. Louis Park, senior: Prolific scorer netted 26 goals for the Orioles. Named to Class 3A all-state first team.

Izzy Engle, Edina, senior: Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and Class 3A Ms. Soccer award recipient. Contributed 37 goals and 14 assists to the top-ranked Hornets (20-0).

Grace Estby, Wayzata, senior: Leads Trojans, who will play in the Class 3A state tournament semifinals Tuesday, with 17 goals. A fast left-footed forward.

Audrey Garton, Holy Angels, senior: Outstanding playmaker responsible for 22 goals and 32 assists heading into Tuesday's state tournament semifinals. Class 2A Ms. Soccer award recipient.

Berit Parten, Minnehaha Academy, senior: Capped a stellar high school career with 37 goals and 22 assists this season and was rewarded with the Class 1A Ms. Soccer honor.

Ashley Thurk, Edina, senior: Hornets coach Katie Aafedt considers the holding center midfielder "the unsung hero of the team." Fast and fit, Thurk is committed to play for the Gophers.

Addison Van Zee, Centennial, senior: Class 3A Ms. Soccer award finalist tallied 14 goals and six assists. She was also an all-state first-team selection.

DEFENDERS

Allison Flies, Eastview, senior: Played center back among her other duties and was one of 12 Minnesota players nominated for the All-America game. Named to Class 3A all-state first team by the coaches association.

Izabel Halunen, Woodbury, senior: Royals coach Pat Malicki raved that "Izzy is the heart and soul and leader of our back line. She is a tremendous one-v-one defender and ball winner."

Savanna Stockness, Mahtomedi, senior: The metro area's only defender nominated as a Ms. Soccer award finalist (Class 2A). Led the charge as the Zephyrs finished with 11 shutouts.

GOALKEEPER

Ava Williams, Woodbury, senior: "She has tremendous technical skills and is very athletic," Royals coach Malicki said. "Throughout the season, Ava has made huge saves to keep us in games."

SECOND TEAM

Forwards/midfielders: Sawyer Bollinger Danielson, St. Paul Academy, junior; Kiya Gilliand, Benilde-St. Margaret's, senior; Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, sophomore; Jenna Maloy, White Bear Lake, junior; Isabel McEwan, Minneapolis Washburn, senior; Brooke Nelson, Stillwater, senior; Grace Pohlidal, Edina, senior; Becca Smith, White Bear Lake, junior.

Defenders: Julie Bergan, Lakeville South, senior; Ava Reckinger, Park of Cottage Grove, senior; Sydney Sutherland, Blaine, senior.

Goalkeepers: Ayden Gagner, Farmington, senior; Lily Mattison, Eden Prairie, senior.

How they were selected

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.