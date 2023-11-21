FIRST TEAM
Linemen
Jide Abasiri, senior, Prior Lake
Hulking presence (6-5, 290 pounds) possesses great speed, strength, quickness and length. Made 57 tackles, including five for loss, and two sacks. College: Minnesota
Wyatt Gilmore, senior, Rogers
The most highly recruited player in Rogers program history. The Sooners will get a 6-4, 255-pound dynamo that many teams prefer to run away from. College: Oklahoma
Antonio Menard, senior, Lakeville North
A Panthers program known for great defensive linemen produced something special in Menard. A tremendous athlete with a great motor, Menard led North in tackles (78) and tackles for loss (13). College: Air Force
Mo Saine, senior, Eden Prairie
Major cog in a defense that carried the Eagles into the Class 6A semifinals undefeated. A 6-5, 270-pounder, he had 36 tackles and three sacks. College: Minnesota
Linebackers
Evan Hatton, senior, Mounds View
Two-time district defensive player of the year dominated from his outside spot. The 6-1, 212-pound Hatton recorded six tackles for loss and 10½ sacks. College: undecided
Dominic Heim, senior, Eden Prairie
Perhaps the state's strongest pound-for-pound football player. Holds school records in bench press (415 pounds) and deadlift (585). On the field, the 5-11, 219-pound Heim racked up 44 tackles in the middle of the Eagles defense. College: undecided
Sam Macy, senior, Chanhassen
The pulse of the Storm defense. Measures 6-4 and 220 pounds. Brings 43 tackles and 3½ sacks into Saturday's Class 5A Prep Bowl. "He's a bad man," Storm coach Cullen Nelson said. College: Minnesota
Mark Rendl, senior, Forest Lake
Lakeville North coach Brian Vossen, a former linebacker, praised the 6-3, 225-pound Rendl as "the biggest hammer we saw all year. He's got a concrete forehead." Led the Rangers with 83 tackles. College: undecided
Defensive backs
Luke Dehnicke, senior, Andover
The 6-5, 205-pounder jumps off the film. Made 71 tackles and four interceptions. Also excelled as a receiver for the Huskies, who went to overtime in the Class 5A semifinals. College: undecided
Terae Dunn, senior, Eden Prairie
The 5-11, 175-pound cornerback takes away his assigned receiver game after game. Housed an interception against Wayzata. College: undecided
Owen Kemper, senior, Edina
Credited with 121 tackles, many a result from hustling his 6-1, 185-pound frame into the box. Also grabbed five interceptions, including one in the Class 6A semifinals against Eden Prairie. College: undecided
Will Peroutka, senior, Rosemount
Ranks among the finest safeties in Rosemount program history. The 6-0, 180-pound Peroutka posted a team-best 81 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, an interception and a blocked kick. College: undecided
Specialists
Luke Ryerse, junior, East Ridge, kicker
Finished 4-for-6 on field goals and 30-for-33 on point-after attempts. Elite athlete who also excels as a baseball pitcher. College: undecided
Reese Lentsch, senior, Norwood Young-America, punter
Averaged 41.2 yards per punt and placed 11 inside the opponent's 20-yard line. College: undecided
SECOND TEAM
Linemen
Anaise Dotson, junior, Minneapolis North
Howie Johnson, sophomore, Forest Lake
Brady McPherson, senior, Orono
Dennis Rahouski, senior, Eden Prairie
Marcus Whiting, senior, Centennial
Linebackers
Matthew Heinen, senior, Champlin Park
Joe Hager, senior, Lakeville South
Adam Hernandez, senior, St. Agnes
Gage Kracht, senior, Orono
Wyatt Osterbauer, senior, Buffalo
Cole Saenger, senior, Mahtomedi
Zach Welch, junior, Anoka
Maki Whelan, senior, Rosemount
Defensive backs
Hunter MacGillivray, senior, Prior Lake
Dan Plamann, junior, St. Agnes
Quinn Power, senior, Lakeville North
Zashon Rich, senior, Minneapolis North
Malachi Sorenson, senior, Bloomington Jefferson
Simon Seidl, senior, Hill-Murray
Specialists
Declan Wilson, senior, St. Thomas Academy, kicker
Zach Bengtson, senior, Becker, punter
How they were selected
The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.