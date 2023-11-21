PREP BOWL 2023
This week's Prep Bowl is back on its traditional schedule, the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, after a year away from that spot on the calendar. U.S. Bank Stadium is the site for all championship games.
Friday
Class 1A, 10 a.m.
Minneota (13-0) vs. Springfield (12-1)
What to know: If somebody is going to make a run at eight-time champion Minneota, perhaps it's a team whose quarterback has passed for 52 touchdowns. That's where Springfield's Jakob Nachreiner stands.
Class 2A, 1 p.m.
Barnesville (13-0) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (12-0)
What to know: Barnesville, ranked No. 1 and the defending champion, is in the final for the third time in six years.
Class 4A, 4 p.m.
Hutchinson (10-2) vs. Rocori (10-2)
What to know: Rocori defeated Hutchinson 11-0 in late September. The score alone indicates something: Each team leans on defense.
Class 6A, 7 p.m.
Edina (9-3) vs. Centennial (11-1)
What to know: Edina last won a state title in 1978. Centennial has never won but played in the title game in 1984.
Saturday
Nine-Player, 10 a.m.
Kingsland (13-0) vs. Nevis (12-0)
What to know: Nevis' defense, strong in the playoffs, will be challenged by Beau Wiersma, who has rushed for 2,117 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Class 3A, 1 p.m.
Annandale (12-0) vs. Stewartville (13-0)
What to know: It's No. 1 vs. No. 3, and that's thanks to No. 3 Annandale, which knocked out No. 2 Esko in the quarterfinals.
Class 5A, 4 p.m.
Chanhassen (12-0) vs. St. Thomas Academy (10-2)
What to know: Two All-Metro running backs are in play, Chanhassen's Maxwell Woods and St. Thomas Academy's Savion Hart.
Attend the games
Tickets range from $10 to $16 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.
Watch the games
Ch. 45 will broadcast each game, and a livestream will be on its website.