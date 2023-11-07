First team
Kaia Caffee, Buffalo
Senior, 6-4, middle blocker
Her presence affects everything on the court, from where opponents try to attack (away from her) to their defensive positioning against her. Her long arms allow for a hard-to-stop downward angle when she hits. She has 236 kills, 69 blocks, countless intimidations. College: Ohio State
Rayna Christianson, Lakeville North
Sophomore, 6-2, setter/right side hitter
Excels at a dual role for the Panthers. With more than a week left in the season, she led the team in kills (249), service aces (49) and set assists (485). Her versatility and poise allowed for a smooth transition from 2022 Ms. Volleyball finalist Ava Blascziek. Dynamite athlete. College: undecided
Kaitlyn Erickson, Champlin Park
Senior, 5-4, defensive specialist/libero
Has stepped up her game to become one of the state's most consistent defensive forces. Technically sound, gritty and plays with terrific anticipation. Nearly flawless ball control when passing from the back row. Vocal traffic cop who controls the Rebels' positioning on the court. College: Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Carly Gilk, Champlin Park
Junior, 6-2, opposite/right side hitter
The most dynamic hitter in the state. Backs up superb athleticism with a potent arm swing. Effective as a hitter anywhere on the court. An infectious leader whose energy and focus elevate the team. More than 410 kills this season. College: Gophers
Anya Schmidt, Rogers
Junior, 6-2, opposite side hitter
North metro's most well-rounded player. Has 430 kills with a .392 hitting percentage. Owns the state's most devastating topspin jump serve. Has more than 100 service aces and is approaching the state record for aces. Accomplished as a defensive player. College: St. Thomas
Olivia Swenson, Wayzata
Senior, 6-3, outside hitter
Perhaps the state's most intimidating hitter. Has improved her all-around game this season to the point she's a valued six-rotation player. Relentless on the attack, she also excels as a passer in serve receive. More than 300 kills. College: Gophers
Stella Swenson, Wayzata
Senior, 6-1, setter
Repeat selection at Metro Player of the Year. The most versatile player at the most vital position in volleyball. Natural setter who not only has an innate understanding of the game but knows when to set and when to attack. Makes the Wayzata offense hum. College: Gophers
Second team
Mesaiya Bettis, Burnsville, junior, outside hitter: 455 kills, 1,167 for career. College: Iowa State
Audrey Kocon, Mounds View, senior, right side hitter/setter: Can control a game both setting and hitting. College: Providence College
Paige Wagner, Lakeville South, senior, middle hitter: Top hitter/blocker for Cougars. College: Michigan Tech
Ava Ball, Nova Classical, junior, outside hitter: 604 kills, more the 1,500 for career. College: South Dakota
Reese Axness, Champlin Park, junior, setter: Gritty leader, 897 set assists. College: Ball State
Avery Klein, New Prague, senior, right side hitter: Led Trojans to No. 2 seed in 4A tournament. College: undecided
Ella Joesting, Prior Lake, senior, defensive specialist/libero: 320 digs, quick to the ball. College: Dayton.
Third team
Maddy Benka, Minnehaha Academy, senior, outside hitter
Luca Bredenberg, Southwest Christian, senior, defensive specialist/libero
Hadley Burger, East Ridge, senior, right side hitter
Teagan Jaynes, Northfield, senior, right side hitter/setter
Avery Jesewitz, Wayzata, senior, middle hitter
Else Kunze-Hoeg, Mounds Park Academy, senior, setter
Keira Schmidt, Eagan, junior, middle blocker
Josie Tingelhoff, Lakeville South, junior, defensive specialist/libero