Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa avenged a loss to top-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral with a 1-0 victory in double overtime Wednesday in the Class 1A boys soccer state tournament semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"As a team we knew we did not perform our best," Wildcats senior Christopher Tree said about that 2-0 loss to the Crusaders on Sept. 28. "We were hungry for this one. We didn't think, 'Oh great, they already beat us.' We just thought we didn't play well. Let's go out there and show them who we are. We have no expectations as the lowest seed. So we could go out there and surprise them. We were the better team."

Sophomore Kirt Rude chipped a short shot over Crusaders goalkeeper Noah Henderson with 5:53 left. He said he was determined not to miss a second time after an earlier opportunity went awry.

"I didn't really think about what happened," Rude said. "I just looked over and thought it went in, but there was a guy right there ready to kick it out. I was just really excited to help my team go to the state final."

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (15-2-2) had more opportunities and drove more of the play but had trouble getting shots on Henderson. He didn't have to make a save until the 7:10 mark of the second half.

"It's very hard to get past a team that has that good of defense," Rude said. "We just had to play smart, look for the options and then execute."

The Crusaders (20-1-0) had their own struggles getting the ball on net. Wildcats goalkeeper Lucas Sems was forced to make just three saves, including one in overtime.

Cathedral coach Alex Hess knew one play either way could be the difference between playing for first or third place.

"Honestly, it was a coin flip," Hess said. "If we played them 10 times, I think it would be split 5-5."