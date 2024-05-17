Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

As most of the teams in the state concluded their regular seasons, the softball rankings released Thursday didn't show much significant change.

That doesn't mean nothing happened.

In Class 4A, the big mover was Champlin Park. The Rebels (18-2) moved up four spots from last week to No. 6 after wrapping up the regular season on a 15-game winning streak.

Cretin-Derham Hall is No. 1 in Class 3A for the fifth straight week despite a season-ending slump. The Raiders ended the regular season 14-6, having dropped five of their final eight games,

Randolph (19-0) further cemented its grip on No. 1 in Class 2A with five victories behind stellar pitcher Carter Raymond. She has all 19 wins, with 14 shutouts, a 0.42 ERA and 213 strikeouts. Don't overlook Raymond at the plate; she's hitting .422 with three home runs and 29 RBI. The Rockets conclude the regular season by hosting Rochester Century on Friday.

In Class 1A, voters stuck with Red Lake Falls at No. 1 for the second straight week despite the Eagles losing three of their final four games of the regular season after a run of 14 straight victories to begin the season.

State rankings

By the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (through Thursday)

CLASS 4A

1. Farmington; 2. Rosemount; 3. Shakopee; 4. Forest Lake; 5. Rogers; 6. Champlin Park; 7. Andover; 8. White Bear Lake; 9. New Prague; 10. St. Michael-Albertville. Others receiving votes: Stillwater, Brainerd, Blaine, North St. Paul, Park of Cottage Grove, Spring Lake Park, Chaska, Maple Grove.

CLASS 3A

1. Cretin-Derham Hall; 2. New Ulm; 3. Rocori; 4. Winona; 5. Chisago Lakes; 6. Mankato West; 7. Mankato East; 8. Holy Angels; 9. Delano; 10. Stewartville. Others receiving votes: Rock Ridge, St. Francis, Princeton, Hibbing, St. Anthony, Simley.

CLASS 2A

1. Randolph; 2. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial; 3. Proctor; 4. Belle Plaine; 5. St. Agnes; 6. Kimball Area; 7. St. Cloud Cathedral; 8. Caledonia; 9. Rockford; 10. Maranatha Christian. Others receiving votes: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Dassel-Cokato, Windom, Hawley, International Falls

CLASS 1A

1. Red Lake Falls; 2. United South Central; 3. New Ulm Cathedral; 4. Blooming Prairie; 5. Edgerton/Southwest MN Christian; 6. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River; 7. Braham; 8. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 9. West Central Area; 10. Silver Bay. Others receiving votes: Browerville, East Polk North Stars (Fosston/Win-E-Mac), South Ridge, Swanville, Wabasso, Blackduck, BOLD