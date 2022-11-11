— Photo by Earl J. Ebensteiner, Special to the Star Tribune

After fumbling twice in the first quarter, Eden Prairie righted the ship with four consecutive scoring drives and held off Shakopee for a 28-12 victory Thursday in the Class 6A quarterfinals at Park Center High School.

Shakopee took a 6-0 lead after Eden Prairie's first fumble.

The Eagles tied the game with a touchdown pass from Nick Fazi to Adam Mertens. They took a 9-6 lead on a 37-yard field goal by Luca Ratkovich with one second left in the first half.

The Eagles scored on their first two drives of the second half, building a 21-6 lead.

Shakopee cut into the lead on Garrison Monroe's 12-yard fourth-quarter run, making the score 21-12, but got no closer.

Eden Prairie made it 28-12 on an 8-yard run by Devin Jordan with 51 seconds left.