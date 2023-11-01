First-year Orono soccer coach Grant Steine called it one of his worst days.

Not Wednesday, when the Spartans outlasted DeLaSalle for a 4-3 victory in double overtime of a Class 2A boys soccer state tournament semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium. No, the low point came last week when he realized none of his deserving players made the coaches association all-state lists because of his technical error.

"We had quite a few guys who could have been on the list — I really don't want to relive it," Steine said. "I submitted the information, but I didn't look for a confirmation e-mail. I found out the day of the all-state meeting. It broke my heart."

All was forgiven as No. 1 seed Orono (17-1-2) solidified a place in the championship game at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Senior Lisle Cherwien, a player Steine tried nominating for the Mr. Soccer award, scored twice — including the game-winner on a header in the 99th minute.

No. 5 seed DeLaSalle (14-5-1), the defending state champ, made Orono put in a full day's work. The Islanders fell behind twice before storming back to tie the game and force overtime.

"All season we have faced adversity," senior Ethan LeMoine said. "We're able to face it and make these comebacks. Unfortunately, the last goal didn't go our way."

Cherwien said the winning goal left him in shock.

"I saw it go over [teammate] Elliot Tysdal's head, and I thought, 'I'm winning this header for sure,' " Cherwien said. "I just jumped up and headed it in."