Sick, in teenage vernacular, means some combination of impressive, unbelievable and amazing, as in, "Bro, Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay is sick!"

On Sunday, Shaugabay literally was sick. Three intense Class 1A state tournament games played over the four previous days sapped the young man. He traded a spot at the table on stage with the Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Award finalists for three chairs in the back of a RiverCentre ballroom in downtown St. Paul.

Sitting with parents Son and Emily, Shaugabay applauded when teammate Hampton Slukynsky won the Frank Brimsek Award given to the state's top senior goalie.

Moments later, Shaugabay was named the 39th annual Mr. Hockey Award winner. Coming into Sunday's banquet as the overwhelming favorite didn't diminish the thrill.

"It is an honor," said Shaugabay, a senior wing committed to Minnesota Duluth. "I guess I never really dreamed of this because I didn't even know what it really was when I was younger. But this is something not many people get to experience, so I am grateful and thankful I was chosen."

They were the second teammates to sweep the awards in the 28 years both have been presented. Grand Rapids forward Avery Peterson and goalie Hunter Shepard won in 2014. Larry Olimb (1988 Mr. Hockey) is the only other Warroad winner.

Shaugabay led previously undefeated Warroad to a second-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament thanks to career highs in goals (33) and assists (63). He posted 304 points through a four-year varsity career, good for a fourth-place tie with 1996 Duluth East graduate Dave Spehar.

Slukynsky, who is committed to Northern Michigan, posted equally impressive numbers. He went 28-1-1 this season, allowing 1.47 goals per game and stopping 94% of shots faced. He finished with nine shutouts.

Warroad hockey royalty Henry Boucha, now living in the Twin Cities, came to support the hometown boys.

"It brought tears to my eyes," said Boucha, a 1969 graduate revered for leading Warroad to second place in the former one-class state tournament. "It was well-deserved. To have them shine in the same moment is really special."

Shaugabay said, "I think I was more excited when I heard Hammer's name than when I heard mine."

The remaining Mr. Hockey finalists were Finn Brink (Maple Grove), Chase Cheslock (Rogers), Cooper Conway (Andover), Tommy Cronin (St. Thomas Academy), Jake Fisher (Cretin-Derham Hall), Tyler Hennen (Kittson County Central), Ryan Koering (Eden Prairie), Sam Ranallo (Rogers) and Gavyn Thoreson (Andover). The other Frank Brimsek candidates were Robbie Clarkowski (Edina) and Will Ingemann (Wayzata).

Finalists and winners of the Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek awards are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts and other hockey experts from around the state. Both awards are presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.

Warriors coach Jay Hardwick appreciated the experience of working with two remarkable talents.

"These are two players most coaches won't get to have in a lifetime and I had them on the same team," Hardwick said. "I've been very fortunate."