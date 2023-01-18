Rediscovering old favorites, like tacos from Taqueria El Patrón on Minneapolis’ Lake Street, has been a theme for our food writers this year.
— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

The best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area in 2022

December 18, 2022 - 7:30 AM

Our food writers scrolled through a year's worth of photos and notes, and these are the meals and places we're still thinking about.

5 new Twin Cities restaurants you should know about

Since his early days as a pop-up chef, Yia Vang has served khao poon, a soup in curry broth. His newest spot carries on that tradition.

— Joy Summers

January 12, 2023 - 5:17 AM

With new offerings ranging from noodles and sandwiches to fusion, cocktails and plant-based burgers, 2023 is off to a delicious start.

Our chain salad power rankings: Who dishes the best salad in the Twin Cities?

Which of the Twin Cities salad chains comes out on top?
— Star Tribune

January 19, 2023 - 8:36 PM

Restaurant critic Jon Cheng ate his share of leafy greens to find out.

40 restaurants that define Twin Cities dining

November 23, 2022 - 6:04 AM

We've loved and lost, but these enduring restaurants make our cities feel like home.

Iconic eats: 35 must-have foods from greater Minnesota

September 21, 2022 - 6:49 AM

Fall is an ideal time to hit the road and discover that our rich food scene reaches all corners of the state.

Minnesota foods: 40 iconic Twin Cities dishes and where to get them

March 31, 2022 - 2:27 PM

Plus fashion your own Minnesota-to-go box with 10 homegrown supermarket staples.

Critic's diary: A day of eating and drinking in Minneapolis' North Loop

Star Tribune restaurant critic Jon Cheng ate his way through the North Loop: Pizza special at Snack Bar.
— Jon Cheng

October 06, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Restaurant critic Jon Cheng takes us to some of his favorite places in the food-centric neighborhood.