I

t was a bitterly cold Christmas Day years ago. I looked up from my glass and wondered what it was about these other sorry folks that they were alone on a holiday. TVs droned sports highlights that no one was really watching. A pulltab worker was tucked into a corner, thumbing through a Reader's Digest. The colored lights strung over the yellowed mirror behind the bar blinked with the apathy of someone else's good time.

When the door creaked open, a gust of wind blew in another lost soul and, like a change in a jukebox lineup, the energy shifted. He was a familiar face to the bartender; pleasantries were swapped before the newcomer laid down a tale of woe and an off-color joke. I caught the laugh bubble up from my chest. Another old-timer chimed in and soon we were all chuckling and sharing observations of the weather and poking fun at our Minnesota-ness and abilities to gripe about parking, temperatures and the accuracy of weather predictions.

Winding up my scarf to head out, I realized that I hadn't spent the holiday alone. I was joined by a collective of others in need of respite from the doldrums, hard realities and never-ending tasks of daily life.

And that's what is truly spectacular about a great dive bar. It's not the dim lights — although they better be — or the blue-collar drink prices. It's the community and camaraderie found when your elbows hit the smooth groove of an old bar. The best ones come with a strong sense of place, and a community of regulars who touch down on the same stool with more regularity than most windup clocks.

Luckily for us, the Twin Cities are filled with places like these. If an outsider was to visit any of them, they would walk away knowing what it was like to be a neighbor here, even if just for a moment.

To whittle down our list, we spent many late nights revisiting classic dive bars in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Each one is emblematic of its place in our community, with individual personalities and cozy familiarity that have been the backdrop to many good nights and a landing place for those who want to feel a little less alone.

Here is our list of the 15 most iconic dive bars in the Twin Cities: