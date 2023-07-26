One of those "best in every state" lists from a national publication finally got it right.

Reader's Digest surveyed greasy spoons around the country, and it landed on Al's Breakfast as the quintessential representative for the state of Minnesota.

The venerable diner, known for its dinner-plate-sized blueberry pancakes, among other unchanging morning fare, has been holding court in a sliver of a building in Dinkytown for 70 years. Reader's Digest called out the "iconic" corned beef hash and French toast.

But the charmingly old-school Al's — which remains steadfastly cash- or check-only (unless you are lucky enough to have a prepaid book, the long-ago equivalent of a gift card that lives behind the counter) — isn't too rigid to try new things.

Last year was its first at the Minnesota State Fair as the resident pancake-slinger at the Hamline Church Dining Hall. (To mark the milestone, the Star Tribune chose it as the flavor of its popular lip balm last year.) It'll be back again this summer, as one of the architects behind Hamline's official new food: the Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich.

In the meantime, the James Beard America's Classics winner is open daily at 6 a.m. for $2.50 pancakes ($3 for blueberry). Do add the pure Minnesota maple syrup; it's only $1.50 more.

Al's Breakfast, 413 14th Av. SE., Mpls., alsbreakfastmpls.com