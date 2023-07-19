Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota breweries continue to make a name for themselves on the national stage, making a strong showing in the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championships, held last week in Oxford, Ohio.

Breweries from across the country entered more than 9,000 beers in 170-plus styles. Big Lake's Lupulin Brewing Co. was named one of the Top 10 breweries in the competition, earning five medals. (The top spot went to Toppling Goliath Brewing in Decorah, Iowa.) Here are the winning Minnesota breweries, listed with the winning beer, place and category:

Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Fridley: Bonspiel Bock, bronze, Bock; Dark Skies, gold, Baltic Porter.

Lift Bridge Brewery, Stillwater: Juice-Z, silver, Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale; bronze, Lime Time, American Berry/Fruit Beer–Lime

Lupulin Brewing Co., Big Lake: Scribbled Lines Rene v.2, silver, Barrel-Aged Sour Beer; Little Black Rain Cloud, silver, Wood/Barrel Aged Scotch Ale; Not Bad for a Strip Mall Brewery, bronze, Triple IPA; Dortmunder, gold, Dortmunder Export; Barrel God Cuvée '23, bronze, Barrel Aged Strong Stout/Porter Extreme.

Pantown Brewing, St. Cloud: Drop Forge, gold, Cream Stout.

Spilled Grain Brewhouse, Annandale: Bearded Man, gold, Old Ale/Strong Ale; Oktoberfest, gold, Märzen/Oktoberfest.

For the full list of winners, go to usopenbeer.com.

Head north for beer festival

Wondering where to taste some of the best beer the state has to offer? Head to Duluth next weekend for the All Pints North festival, which will feature more than 100 breweries and cideries from across the state as well as games, live music, food trucks, artisans and live wrestling (!).

Here's what you need to know about the event, organized by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild:

Time and place: July 29, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Bayfront Festival Park.

Tickets: Cost is $65; $20 for a sober-driver ticket; buy them online at mncraftbrew.org/APN. That's also where you'll find more information, including a list of participating breweries. The event is rain or shine.

Adults only: This is a 21+ event, and a photo ID is required. That means no children, infants or pets.