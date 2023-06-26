Ingebretsen’s Nordic Marketplace

The first thing you need to know about the butcher and deli at Ingebretsen’s is how to pay: cash or check only. That alone should clue you in to the Old World charm of this century-old Scandinavian grocer. Another clue? The many ways you can get preserved fish: in a can, in a tube, in a bucket of brine and, of course, as dried-and-rehydrated lutefisk. But that’s only part of Ingebretsen’s Nordic Marketplace; there’s also a gift shop with imported crafts, home decor and jewelry; a classroom; and a needlework store (how many of those can you name in the Twin Cities?). While Ingebretsen’s has held court on its E. Lake Street corner long after the area’s Norwegian and Swedish immigrants moved on to other parts of the metro, it continues to strike a chord of continuity for the community — especially around the holidays, when lines snake out the door.