Jenny Laventure of Woodbury pulled a wagon across Hoyt Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, generators from vendor trucks buzzing.

"We've been coming for 20 years," Laventure said. "I feel like there's a new beer we're going to find out this year."

The crossing guard in a yellow smock overheard her and yelled out she should drink them all and "report back to me."

The opening day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together opened on Thursday just after daybreak on a hazy morning. Prior to the pandemic, doors to the annual spectacular gathering of show pigs and carnival rides, gigantic vegetables and foods-on-sticks opened before dawn, at 6 a.m. But no longer.

"Last year we stood in line first, too, because we thought it started at like 5," said Ben Christensen, also of Woodbury. Christensen ticked off "hanging with my bros, talking and cheese curds" as his to-do list for the day.

His friend, Shane Wyman, of Lakeville, said he looked forward to the surplus cookies Sweet Martha's piles on top of the buckets, even scavenging a few off the ground, if needed.

"We do it to help the earth," Wyman said.

The fair runs through Labor Day, marking the official end to summer. Attendance is expected to eclipse 2 million people, a mark not seen since the pandemic. (Looking to avoid the Minnesota State Fair's bigger crowds? Here are tips on how to beat the crush).

Some attendees had gathered under dark, when only the multicolored Ferris wheel lit the pre-dawn sky. Others had strolled up moments earlier. Farther down the line, just prior to the 7 a.m. open, Henry Dougherty, of Minneapolis, said it was his first fair in 10 years, taking a more pessimistic view of the change in time.

"People don't want to start as early, and they want to get out sooner," said Dougherty. "They're just conforming to the new labor trends, and that's what the future of our country's about."

Memories of long days working the fair ran through Diana McKeown's mind. She waitressed at the fair as a teenager. On Thursday, she wore a purple bandana and a T-shirt with Fairchild the gopher, Minnesota State Fair's official well-attired rodent mascot.

"It's an annual tradition with my best friend. We actually met at the fair six years ago," she said, reaching into her pocket and pulling out her corn-on-the-cob earrings. "I have corn dog ones, too. They're awesome."

Behind her, the people kept streaming across Hoyt, the gates almost ready to open.