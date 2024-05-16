Students at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School are learning at home Thursday, a day after a fight involving several teens broke out in a hallway.

The altercation happened between 5th and 6th periods. School staff broke up the brawl and officers from the Plymouth Police Department were brought in, according to a letter sent from Principal Erick Norby to families.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fight, but "due to the gravity of the incident, we have determined that Thursday will be an asynchronous learning day, meaning most students will learn from home using district devices," Norby wrote.

Administrators put the building on a "hold" for the last two class periods of the day, meaning students were asked to stay where they were until given instructions to resume normal activities. School was dismissed on time.

On Thursday, in-person classes were held for students in center-based programming, but others were instructed to check in and complete online assignments.

Students scheduled to take advanced placement biology and Spanish tests were to come to the school if they had their own transportation. A make-up opportunity also will be offered, the letter said.

After-school activities Thursday were to continue as scheduled, the letter said.

District officials are investigating.