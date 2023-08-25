Croissants wilted. Chips staled. Ice cream melted. Cotton candy rained.

A disastrously hot forecast never quite materialized for Day 1 of the fair, but the severe humidity was enough to make a challenging day of eating a little more swampy, and to make food a little more texturally fraught. Still, the Taste Team worked its way through a record 100-plus bites of new foods — including the 34 official fair-sanctioned entries, the entire menus of seven new vendors, all the bonus dishes from existing vendors that quietly slipped into the lineup, and more pickles than we thought we'd ever eat.

Needless to say, we were stuffed. Here's our collective take on what we'd come back for, what was solid, what divided us, and which seconds we'd politely decline.

Star system:

4: We would go back for that.

3: Solid choice.

2: It's fine ... for some.

1: No thanks.