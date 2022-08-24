Cinematic music fans anticipating the Disney Princess concert on Labor Day at the Minnesota State Fair are going to have to — wait for it! — let it go.

Fair organizers announced Wednesday that the final grandstand concert of the year has been canceled because of "scheduling conflicts." Another family-friendly late-afternoon event with kids musicians and a yo-yo master will take its place for free on Monday, Sept. 5.

Here's the statement sent out by State Fair representatives:

"The performance of Disney Princess – The Concert scheduled for Monday, September 5 at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded automatically to cards on file by Thursday, August 25. Please allow 5–10 business days for the credit to appear on your bank/credit card statement. Any questions regarding tickets or the refund process can be directed to the Minnesota State Fair ticket office at 651-288-4427 or tickets@mnstatefair.org."

The Disney concert was to feature some of the singing stars who've performed in Broadway productions of "Frozen," "Beauty & the Beast" and "Aladdin." Other dates on the tour appear to still be scheduled for later in September.

In its place will be something called the Free Kids Day Fun Fest, featuring classical-hip-hop duo B2wins, singing sisters the Dollipops and yo-yo master Mark Hayward. Showtime is 4 p.m. More info on the show can be had at mnstatefair.org/grandstand.