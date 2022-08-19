Alice in Chains

The State Fair grandstand concert series kicks off with a banger. The early-'90s Seattle grunge scene's third-most-successful band — thanks to hits like "Man in the Box" and "Rooster" — AIC still puts on a fierce show laced with the spirit of singer Layne Staley, two decades since his untimely death. Gavin Rossdale's Bush, of "Glycerine" fame, and 2000s-era "I Will Not Bow" rockers Breaking Benjamin, make it a full night of hard-rock radio staples. (5:30 p.m. Aug. 25, grandstand. $36-$79, etix.com.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Counting Crows and the Wallflowers

It's a doubleheader of standout '90s alt-rockers who are still making new music. Adam Duritz and Counting Crows are celebrating a new EP, "Butter Miracle, Suite One," their first new tunes in seven years. Of course, they'll serve up plenty from their terrific 1993 debut "August and Everything After" featuring "Mr. Jones" and "Round Here." While Duritz sings that he wants to be Bob Dylan, he will share a program with the Wallflowers, led by Jakob Dylan, Bob's son. Last year's "Exit Wounds" delivered the group's first new material in nine years. (7 p.m. Aug. 26, grandstand. $34-$51, etix.com.)

JON BREAM

Portugal the Man

Five years since their falsetto hit "Feel It Still" crossed over to Top 40 radio, Oregonian groovers Portugal the Man are staying true to their indie-rock roots and headlining 89.3 the Current's annual Music-on-a-Stick shindig alongside another favorite of the station: Manchester Orchestra, the U2-ish Atlanta band behind "Bed Head." Kerry Alexander and her fun, booksmart trio Bad Bad Hats round it out as the only Minnesota act with a grandstand slot this year. (7 p.m. Aug. 27, grandstand. $27-$37, etix.com.)

C.R.

Pitbull

Mr. Worldwide became a global sensation thanks to his big beats and simple, catchy choruses that are contagious even if you don't speak English or Spanish. Though it's been a minute since he scored his massive hits "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" and "Timber" (with Kesha), Pitbull is a hard-working party animal who will keep the festivities going until the grandstand's fireworks. Opening is "Fancy" rapper/singer Iggy Azalea, who is on the comeback trail with last year's album "The End of an Era." (7 p.m. Aug. 28, grandstand. $39-$84, etix.com.)

J.B.

Beach Boys and the Temptations

Like a banana split, this package features three veteran groups of different flavors. For 54 years, opener Tower of Power has delivered horn-flavored East Bay funk, personified by "What Is Hip" and "So Very Hard to Go." Otis Williams has kept his Temptations harmonizing and smooth stepping for 60 years, with a jukebox full of Motown classics including "My Girl," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone." The Mike Love-led incarnation of the Beach Boys celebrates youthful innocence and endless summers with "Good Vibrations," "California Girls" and "Wouldn't It Be Nice." (7 p.m. Aug. 29, grandstand. $37-$50, etix.com.)

J.B.

Jim Gaffigan

Minnesota loves Gaffigan's clean-cut, family-friendly humor — and he loves us right back. That special relationship explains why the comic taped his 2021 Netflix special, "Comedy Monster," in Minneapolis and why he booked a seven-night run at the State Theatre in 2015. Don't be surprised if the six-time Grammy nominee marks his State Fair return with a surprise or two. During his 2017 appearance, Al Franken made an unexpected cameo. Gaffigan's streaming "Noble Ape" is one of the best stand-up specials of the past decade. (7 p.m. Aug. 30, grandstand. $39-$94, etix.com.)

NEAL JUSTIN

Florida Georgia Line

Is this the last rodeo for this hitmaking country duo? Brian Kelley released a solo album last year and Tyler Hubbard signed a solo deal with EMI Nashville in May and just dropped a single, "5 Foot 9." After 14 No. 1 country songs, five albums and four CMA awards, FGL has announced a hiatus after their 2022 tour. So this is one more chance to hear "H.O.L.Y.," "Cruise" and "This Is How We Roll." Country streaming star Bailey Zimmerman opens. (7 p.m. Aug. 31, grandstand. $75-$106, etix.com.)

J.B.

REO Speedwagon and Styx

These two Illinois bands, staples on classic-rock radio in the late '70s and '80s, are teaming up again. Kevin Cronin brings the "Hi Infidelity" with the REO hits "Keep on Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling." Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung exited for good in 1999 but guitarist/singers Tommy Shaw and James Young are still on board along with Lawrence Gowan, lead singer/keyboardist for 23 years, to reprise "Lady," "Renegade" and "Come Sail Away." The country group Levon opens. (7 p.m. Sept. 1, grandstand. $41-$51, etix.com.)

J.B.

Zac Brown Band

This Atlanta ensemble prides itself on being a great live group, as they proved last year at Twin Cities Summer Jam. Whether they're playing one of their 14 No. 1 country hits like "Chicken Fried" and last year's "Same Boat" or covers of Journey and Silk Sonic, ZBB comes across like a spirited bar band performing in big venues. Opening is steel guitar star Robert Randolph, long a favorite on the jam-band circuit. (7 p.m. Sept. 2, grandstand. $75-$194, etix.com.)

J.B.

Diana Ross

She graced the grandstand with the Supremes in 1966 and now she returns, fresh from England's Glastonbury Festival and the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth. Talk about royalty feting royalty. Last fall, Miss Ross offered a new album, "Thank You," more of a benediction than a swan song. This spring, she dropped a new single, "Turn Up the Sunshine," a collaboration with hip psychedelic popsters Tame Impala, from the soundtrack of the film "Minions: The Rise of Gru." Opening is Naturally 7, the veteran New York a cappella septet. (7 p.m. Sept. 3, grandstand. $34-$60, etix.com.)

J.B.

The Jayhawks

With the grandstand taken over once again by the Amateur Talent Contest Finals on Sept. 4, Minnesota's resilient Americana rockers are the big concert draw playing their first of two nights at the Leinie Lodge bandshell. Frontman Gary Louris enlisted bandmates Karen Grotberg and Tim O'Reagan to do more of the singing and writing on their most recent album, 2020's "XOXO," setting off yet another rejuvenated era for the cult-loved band. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 4-5, bandshell. Free with fair admission, mnstatefair.org.)

C.R.

Disney Princess: The Concert

Here comes a third iteration from Disney: First was the animated movies, then the Broadway musicals and now the concert tour featuring singers who portrayed the princesses. Susan Egan, Broadway's original Belle in "Beauty and the Beast," will be joined by other NYC vets Syndee Winters, who played Nala in "The Lion King"; Isabelle McCalla, who was Jasmine in "Aladdin," and Anneliese van der Pol, the final Belle on Broadway. It's a matinee show that kids will be talking about the next morning on the first day of school. (4 p.m. Sept. 5, grandstand. $27-$37, etix.com.)

J.B.