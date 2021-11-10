A vaccinated Vikings player went to the emergency room Tuesday evening with breathing troubles from a COVID-19 infection and remained hospitalized in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, according to head coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer did not identify the player, but sources said it's guard Dakota Dozier, who was the second of at least three positive cases among players since last week. Dozier, 30, tested positive Friday.

"He's stable now," Zimmer said. "But it was scary."

"I'm not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something," he added. "He had a hard time breathing."

Five players have been isolated on the COVID list in the past week, nearly doubling the six quarantined players they'd had since the start of training camp.

Some players, coaches and staff are working under enhanced protocols amid the spread. According to Zimmer, 29 people were identified as close contacts and are being retested daily; those vaccinated aren't required to quarantine if deemed a close contact. Further testing, wearing masks indoors and social distancing are among the extra precautions being taken.

"I walked in with a mask on," coordinator Andre Patterson said. "We're all getting [tested] every day. It's a little bit almost like it was last year, so just got to make sure we're all safe."

Two more players, linebacker Ryan Connelly and tackle Timon Parris, were isolated on Monday, joining safety Harrison Smith, center Garrett Bradbury and Dozier on the COVID list. At least three players — Smith, Bradbury and Dozier — have tested positive. Dozier and Bradbury are vaccinated, but Smith is not.

Dozier is among a circle of Vikings players who have held Bible study sessions together. The groups includes quarterback Kirk Cousins, who said he last spoke with his sick teammate before the Ravens game and reached out Wednesday morning.

"You're just always praying and hoping he'll be just fine," Cousins said.

Pierce remains sidelined

Wednesday's practice was abbreviated in space and time as the team moved indoors to the fieldhouse to avoid the Eagan rain, and they shortened the session to a walkthrough. It was one measure Zimmer took to help defenders recover after playing 98 snaps in Baltimore.

It wasn't enough for nose tackle Michael Pierce to return. He remains sidelined by an elbow injury that was suffered Sept. 30 in practice and aggravated during the Oct. 3 loss to Cleveland. He again warmed up with teammates before heading inside to the trainer's room.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) also did not practice; he didn't practice last Wednesday before playing against the Ravens. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland looks on track to return after being forced out of Sunday's loss after being cleated in the inner thigh. He was limited in practice.

'Let it loose'

Patterson said he "wasn't too happy" with the horse-collar penalty on Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, which erased a fourth-down stop and furthered a Ravens field-goal drive. But the play exemplified how Wonnum, who is back in the starting lineup, has grown as a run defender as he tracked down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Patterson wants to see Wonnum take a similar step as a pass rusher; he has just one sack in eight games.

"I've just got to continue to get him to let it loose as a pass rusher," Patterson said. "He's thinking about it too much and rushing by the numbers. [He's] not doing that as a run player."

Rookie returner recognized

Running back Kene Nwangwu can make things happen with the ball in his hands, and the rookie was recognized Wednesday as the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for doing so twice in Baltimore.

Nwangwu, the fourth-round pick out of Iowa State, took his second NFL kickoff return back 98 yards for a touchdown. Later, he took a handoff on a fake punt to convert fourth down. He is the team's first special teams honoree since running back Mike Boone forced a fumble in punt coverage against Houston last year.