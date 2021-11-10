Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said he will play on Sunday against the Chargers, after a former girlfriend filed a civil lawsuit in Dakota County accusing him of physical and emotional abuse.

NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said the league will review the issue under its personal conduct policy and monitor developments in the case, but added there is no change to Cook's playing status. Because the issue is a civil complaint, not a criminal matter, it does not trigger placement on the commissioner's exempt list, McCarthy said.

Gracelyn Trimble, 29, accused Cook of assault, battery and false imprisonment in the lawsuit, claiming she suffered a concussion and a scar on her face after Cook allegedly assaulted her when she went to his house to collect personal belongings last November. Cook's attorney, David Valentini, said Trimble broke into Cook's house, assaulted him and two houseguests and is now trying to "extort him for millions of dollars."

On Wednesday, Cook began his regular media availability by saying, "I just want everybody to know I'm the victim in this situation, and the truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time."

He directed further questions to his legal team, declining to answer whether he involved police in the matter and saying he was not worried about future discipline from the NFL.

According to a Dakota County court document, Cook had not yet been served with the lawsuit as of Wednesday afternoon, since his house in Inver Grove Heights is inaccessible. The document included an estimated trial start date in 12 months if a settlement could not be reached.

Asked if he planned to sue Trimble for extortion, Cook said, "Nah. Like I said, I don't want to go into further details about it. I know that the facts of the situation will come out and clear everything up that y'all are trying to get answers to."

Cook said he is no longer in contact with Trimble. He practiced Wednesday as the Vikings began preparing for Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

"I won't say I learned something from it," he said. "I learn things every day in life. Just be aware of what you're doing. Just be aware of life and how it my approach you each and every day. I don't be surprised by a lot of things. I'm here to work and I'm letting my legal team handle all the legal matters. I'm handling what I can handle. I'm here where my feet are at. I've got my head in it trying to get ready for a game plan for the Chargers and just letting the outside things handle the outside things."

Coach Mike Zimmer said he didn't know much about the lawsuit against Cook.

"What I was told is, the NFL said this is a civil matter and it is what it is," Zimmer said.