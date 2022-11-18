Twins center fielder Byron Buxton showed off one of the team's many new looks Friday at Mall of America, sporting a cream-colored alternate home uniform that he declared was his favorite.

Not long after that reveal, Buxton provided some news that should encourage fans who hope to see Buxton wearing all those new uniforms in 2023.

"I got cleared (Friday) to run. Running is my favorite thing to do. So for me to get cleared to run, I'm on Cloud Nine," Buxton said. "I'm anxious to get back and see how it feels when I get to running on it. That will tell how far I need to go and where I'm at."

Buxton battled a right knee injury for much of the 2022 season, appearing in 92 games — the last coming on Aug. 22 as the Twins battled for a playoff spot. It was determined in late September that he needed season-ending arthroscopic knee surgery.

"I feel good. I'm still rehabbing so one day at a time for me. Don't try to push it too much," Buxton said. "I'm on a good plan to be prepared for spring training. For me it's all about following and sticking to that plan, not trying to overdo it."

The oft-injured outfielder pointed to last season as a step in the right direction, noting that his 92 games played were "the most I've played in I couldn't tell you how long."

To be precise, that was 2017 when he appeared in 140 games. The Twins are 289-249 during Buxton's career when he starts a game. They were 48-44 when he played last season and 30-40 when he didn't.

"I battled all year. I did what I could to try to get through the season and it didn't work out," Buxton said. "I can't control my injuries, but I'm not going to change the way I play, either."

Correa update

Jose Miranda and Buxton both said they have been in frequent contact with free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, who officially opted out of his Twins deal earlier this month.

"I know what he wants to do. He knows what he wants to do," Buxton said. "Bottom line. He wants to be here. It's up to us to go get him."

Correa, who declined his $35.1 million player option for 2023 and is searching for a lucrative long-term deal, has several potential suitors in free agency.

Miranda said Correa is still part of a team group chat and that players have been urging him to come back.

"It's his decision," Miranda said. "Whatever he does, I'm going to root for him and be happy for him.