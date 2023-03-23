Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Brooke Olson scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds to lead Minnesota Duluth to a 70-59 victory over Catawba College on Wednesday night in the NCAA Division II women's basketball semifinals in St. Joseph, Mo.

Olson, recently named the Division II Player of the Year, made 13 of 21 shots from the field and seven of eight free throws for the second-seeded Bulldogs (32-3), who have won 14 consecutive games.

Ella Gilbertson was the only other UMD player in double figures with 14.

Janiya Downs led Catawba (29-6) of Salisbury, N.C., with 20 points.

UMD shot 48% from the field, Catawba 27.6% and the Bulldogs had a 41-30 rebound advantage.

Minnesota Duluth will play top seed Ashland (Ohio), which beat Glenville State 76-67 in the other semifinal, for the national championship on April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Ashland is 36-0 and a two-time national champion in 2013 and 2017.