Black Hills State broke open a close game in the final seven minutes of the first half and went on to defeat Minnesota Duluth 86-68 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament Tuesday in Evansville, Ind.

The Bulldogs trailed 27-24 with 7:56 to play in the first half before Black Hills went on an 18-8 run to take a 13-point lead at halftime. UMD never got closer than 10 point in the second half.

Drew Blair and Charlie Katona led UMD with 16 points apiece.

UMD, which had won all but one of its last 11 games entering the Elite Eight, was the No. 6 seed among the eight teams in Evansville and finished the season at 26-11.

Black Hills State in 29-5.

The UMD women's team won its quarterfinal on Monday against Assumption University and will play in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Catawba College. That game will be telecast on CBS Sports Network.