The NCAA women's basketball tournament has been set, and Star Tribune women's basketball writer Kent Youngblood has his bracket ready.

Download Kent's bracket image

Fairfield vs. Indiana, first round: Lots of Gophers connections here. In her second year as head coach of 13th-seeded Fairfield, former Gophers assistant Carly Thibault-DuDonis has her team at 31-1. And Fairfield will be going against Indiana guard Sara Scalia, whom she used to coach while with the Gophers. We'll also know, for sure, just how healthy Indiana star Mackenzie Holmes' knee is.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State, second round: This matchup would pit the surprise of the Big Ten tournament against Oregon State, led by Scott Rueck, one of the nation's best coaches. OSU is facing an uncertain future with the disintegration of the Pac-12 conference, which is going out with a bang, with one top seeds and two No. 2s.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina, Elite 8: These two met early, with South Carolina winning 100-71. But it was just the second college game for freshman sensation Hannah Hidalgo, who scored 31 points in that game. Notre Dame is better now, entering the tournament on an eight-game winning streak.

Utah vs. Gonzaga, second round: This would be a matchup of two teams very strong from long range. One of two Minnesota natives -- Giana Kneepkens (Duluth Marshall) -- is hurt. But the Utes competed in the talented Pac-12 thanks to Alison Pili and former Wayzata High School star Jenna Johnson.

Stanford vs. North Carolina State, sweet 16: Stanford entered the tournament with a chip on its shoulder. The Cardinal got a No. 2 seed when most in the program believed a No. 1 seed was merited. A matchup with fellow blue blood North Carolina State would be one of the highlights of Elite 8 weekend.

Texas vs. Stanford, Elite 8: Texas earned the No. 1 seed despite the loss of Rori Harmon to a season-ending knee injury and because, in large part, of freshman star Madison Booker. The Longhorns are a top seed for the first time in 20 years, looking to make their third Final Four appearance and the first since 2003. Stanford is looking for a fourth Final Four in seven seasons.

Iowa vs. Kansas State, sweet 16: Who has a better beef with the bracket than Iowa? A 29-4 record, a third-straight Big Ten tournament championship, the highest-scoring player in college basketball history in Caitlin Clark. . . . And the Hawkeyes' road to a return to the Final Four could necessitate victories over Kansas State and LSU. Kansas State and Iowa played twice in a two-week span early this season, splitting.

LSU vs. UCLA, Sweet 16: The Bruins coalesced into a contender when a group of talented guards was joined with transfer center Lauren Betts. But it will be tough to get past defending champion LSU, led by SEC player of the year Angel Reese.

USC vs. Michigan, first round: USC is a popular pick because of all-world freshman JuJu Watkins. But Michigan plays defense. This could be USC's biggest challenge on the way to the Elite 8.

UConn vs. Ohio State, Sweet 16: What a matchup of guards this would be, with Paige Bueckers leading UConn and Jacy Sheldon leading the Buckeyes. The winner would likely earn the right to play USC for a berth in the Final Four.