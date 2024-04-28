Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Only two local products were selected in the 2024 NFL draft, but several others landed with teams as undrafted free agents. Undrafted players who remain unsigned could still receive tryout offers as rookie minicamps get underway in the coming weeks.

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame: A Totino-Grace product, Alt was drafted fifth overall by the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. He also became just the third Minnesotan drafted in the top 10 in the past 20 years, joining Holy Angels receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr., the third overall pick of the Cardinals in 2004, and Marshall quarterback Trey Lance, the third overall pick of the 49ers in 2021.

S Tyler Nubin, Gophers: Nubin became the first safety taken in the draft when the New York Giants selected him with their second-round pick (47th overall) on Friday. He rejoins former Gophers teammates in linebacker Carter Coughlin and center John Michael Schmitz, who were also draft picks by the Giants.

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Gophers: The St. Cloud Tech graduate agreed to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

WR Corey Crooms Jr., Gophers: He'll stay with Spann-Ford, also agreeing to a rookie free-agent deal with Dallas.

WR Chris Autman-Bell, Gophers: He received an invite to Giants rookie camp, where he'll be reunited with Nubin.

CB Trey Vaval, Minnesota State Mankato: Vaval, who was a standout kickoff and punt returner, joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

DT Kyler Baugh, Gophers: Baugh also went undrafted but signed a free-agent deal with the Saints.

DB Omar Brown, Nebraska: The Minneapolis North product, who played the past two seasons at Nebraska after starting his college career at Northern Iowa, agreed to sign with the Broncos, according to a league source.

T Spencer Rolland, North Carolina: The former Apple Valley offensive lineman, who played at North Carolina with No. 3 pick Drake Maye after transferring from Harvard, was among the 17 undrafted free agents signed by his hometown Vikings.