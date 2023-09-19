Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's office will begin considering whether charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist by a Minnesota state trooper earlier this summer.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension handed over its investigation to Moriarty, who said in a statement that some State Patrol employees refused to cooperate with the investigation that spanned roughly seven weeks. The BCA notified Moriarty on Tuesday that the case submission was imminent, so Moriarty said she met with the family of Ricky Cobb II to alert them of the development in the case.

Cobb, 33 of Plymouth, died of multiple gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis after he was pulled over about 1:50 a.m. July 31 on Interstate 94 for driving without taillights. During the stop, troopers attempted to remove Cobb from the vehicle after learning that he was wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged "felony-level violation" of a standing domestic order for protection in Ramsey County.

Squad and body camera video shows three troopers attempting to order Cobb out of the vehicle. He resisted instructions and repeatedly questioned why he was being detained. Less than a minute later, they forced open the doors and rookie Trooper Ryan Londregan was partially inside Cobb's car when he drew and fired his handgun.

Cobb's car lurched forward, knocking down Londregan and another trooper, Brett Seide. A third trooper identified by the BCA as Garrett Erickson was also on the scene.

Moriarty said in the statement that she met with Cobb's family to alert them of receiving the case and "recommit to a fair decision-making process." She thanked the BCA and said her office would begin "a thorough review of the case immediately."

"We have learned from the BCA that there are state patrol employees who have thus far refused to cooperate with the BCA's investigation. These are individuals who are not the subject of the investigation but may have relevant information," the statement read. "We are disappointed by this lack of cooperation as the family, the community, and the troopers involved in this incident all deserve answers. For our part, I am committed to ensuring that our office utilizes all resources available to us to conduct a complete and thorough review, and reaches a decision as quickly as possible."

Moriarty said her office already identified, but did not disclose the name, of a use-of-force expert to examine evidence, which is typical in nearly every case where an officer uses force. The expert's review is a critical part of our process, she said, adding that they selected this expert even before they received the completed investigation "so that we could move forward with our work immediately upon receipt of the file."

"To ensure a fair and just process, we cannot disclose any further information at this time," Moriarty said. "I hear the community calls for an immediate charging decision, but I also know that rushing can lead to mistakes. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to get this right."

Calls left with one of the Cobb's family attorneys, Bakari Sellers, and one of Londregan's attorneys, Chris Madel, were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Madel has previously criticized Moriarty for meeting with Cobb's family because he said it undermines the due-process rights of his client and the integrity of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Cobb's family has called for Londregan to be fired and criminally charged. Madel has maintained that the trooper should not be charged with any crime.

Since the shooting, many have reignited concerns about whether the BCA is capable of conducting a truly independent inquiry into a fellow state agency.

Some law enforcement experts have questioned why Londregan fired or lunged into the passenger's side with his gun drawn — putting Seide in the line of fire.

From the time Seide asked Cobb to get out of the car until Londregan fired, the interaction lasted 80 seconds. The BCA made clear that Cobb was not holding a gun at the time of the shooting. A firearm was recovered on the floor behind the center console of Cobb's vehicle.

Minnesota state troopers rarely use deadly force. The only other use of deadly force by a trooper in recent years happened in April 2022 when a trooper shot Charles Bangs, 59, outside of Bowlus, Minn.

The shooting was justified because Bangs was armed with a gun and pointed it at the trooper.

