The family of a Black man shot and killed by a Minnesota state trooper has retained three high-profile civil rights attorneys in what they describe as a "fight for justice" following the death.

The three attorneys — Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniels and F. Clayton Tyler — announced Monday they would be representing the family of Ricky Cobb II. While no civil action was announced, Sellers said he feels "decently certain" a lawsuit will be filed at a later date.

"This was a completely bad shoot; Ricky didn't have a weapon, and he wasn't a threat to the officers," Sellers told the Star Tribune. "Law enforcement has a very difficult job, but you cannot be judge and jury on the side of the road."

Cobb, 33, was pulled over about 1:50 a.m. July 31 on Interstate 94 for driving without taillights. During the stop, troopers attempted to remove Cobb from the vehicle after learning that he was wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged felony-level violation of a standing domestic order for protection in Ramsey County.

From the passenger side, rookie Trooper Ryan Londregan drew and fired his handgun as Cobb's hand was near the gear shift. The car then lurched forward, knocking down Londregan and another trooper, body camera and squad footage shows.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the shooting and will report its findings to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who will ultimately decide whether it was a justified use of lethal force. Sellers said he wants a "swift, transparent, and independent investigation."

Last week, attorneys for the trooper who killed Cobb and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association criticized Gov. Tim Walz and Moriarty for meeting with Cobb's family.

Cobb's relatives and activists have been calling for Londregan to be fired and criminally charged. Cobb's mother, Nyra Fields-Miller, said in the lawyers' news release that she's hurt, confused and speechless over her son's death, and upset that Londregan was not arrested.

Tyler, a Minneapolis-based attorney, echoed the family's desire for action.

"This family and this community has waited long enough," Tyler said in the release. "Now it's time to act."