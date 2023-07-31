Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A portion of westbound Interstate 94 through north Minneapolis is shut down Monday morning following a "use of force" incident involving a state trooper.

The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent personnel to the scene between 42nd and Dowling avenues N.

"We are responding to a use-of-force incident involving a Minnesota State Patrol trooper," the agency said in tweet.

The westbound lanes are shut down from Interstate 394 up to 49th Avenue N., the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Few details were immediately available about the incident, which began about 2:15 a.m. There was no immediate word about any injuries.

MnDOT traffic management cameras captured what appeared to be a traffic stop on the right shoulder of the freeway.

At one point, the vehicle the patrol had stopped drove away from the scene and at least two troopers run back to their squads, video shows. A minute later, at least two squad cars had surrounded the fleeing vehicle, a grey sedan, and had it boxed in against the center concrete median near 42nd Avenue N.

Minneapolis police officers also arrived at the scene. A fire truck and an ambulance also responded, the video shows.