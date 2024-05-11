See stunning photos of the northern lights from across Minnesota

The northern lights put on a spectacular show across Minnesota Friday night into early Saturday.

May 11, 2024 — 1:50pm

The northern lights put on a spectacular show across Minnesota Friday night into early Saturday.

Did you see the aurora? Submit your photo to be included in our gallery.

The northern lights glow Friday above Mallard Lake Forest Road in St. Croix State Forest south of Markville, Minn.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

St. Croix State Forest.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

St. Croix State Forest.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

St. Croix State Forest.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

St. Croix State Forest.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

St. Croix State Forest.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Montgomery, Minn.

Christine Skluzacek, Special to the Star Tribune

Pokegama Lake in Grand Rapids, Minn.

Jason Bauers, Special to the Star Tribune

Baylor Regional Park, Norwood Young America, Minn.

Bonnie Burton, Special to the Star Tribune

Inver Grove Heights

Ashley DePover, Special to the Star Tribune

Dalton, Minn.

Jon Johnson, Special to the Star Tribune

Around Red Wing, Minn.

Ceri Everett, Special to the Star Tribune

Duluth

Aaron Schweiger, Special to the Star Tribune

Isanti, Minn.

Jennifer Keen, Special to the Star Tribune

Andover

April Thoburn, Star Tribune

Beach Park in Lindstrom, Minn.

Megan Graves, Star Tribune

St. Francis, Minn.

Erica Campbell, Special to the Star Tribune

Princeton, Minn.

Angel Harrington, Special to the Star Tribune

West St. Paul

Gio Santiago, Special to the Star Tribune

Lower Prairie Dam in Grand Rapids, Minn.

Janet Miller, Special to the Star Tribune

Hastings

Abbigail Meuwissen, Special to the Star Tribune

Afton/Woodbury area.

Mike Thompson, Special to the Star Tribune

Boulder Lake near Duluth.

Brenna Hucka, Special to the Star Tribune

Over the Mississippi River in Winona, Minn.

Brian Dulek, Special to the Star Tribune

Baylor Regional Park, Norwood Young America, Minn.

Tanya Wright, Special to the Star Tribune

Farmington, Minn.

Anna and Jared Rendell , Special to the Star Tribune

By the Mississippi River in Sartell, Minn.

Cheryl Lattery, Special to the Star Tribune

Crosslake, Minn.

Kim North, Special to the Star Tribune

North of Waseca, Minn.

Charlotte Olson , Special to the Star Tribune

Boulder Lake near Duluth.

David Riewe, Special to the Star Tribune

Boulder Lake near Duluth.

David Riewe, Special to the Star Tribune

East Bethel

Jen Bloomquist, Star Tribune

Lakeville

Tiffany Palms, Special to the Star Tribune

Woodbury.

Tyler Schroeder, Special to the Star Tribune

Waconia.

Jen Anderson, Special to the Star Tribune

Near Hampton, Minn.

Bruce Maeda , Special to the Star Tribune

Stacy, Minn.

Carey Morrison, Special to the Star Tribune

Hopkins.

S. Ackermann , Special to the Star Tribune

Tofte, Minn.

Sean Plemmons, Special to the Star Tribune

Grant, Minn.

Stephanie Pfeiffer, Special to the Star Tribune

Arden Hills.

Erin Aberg, Special to the Star Tribune

Minneapolis.

Hailey Passer, Special to the Star Tribune

Near Jackson, Minn.

Jerry Mellum, Special to the Star Tribune

Minneapolis.

Jan Unstad, Special to the Star Tribune

Sauk Rapids, Minn.

Marita Schmitz, Special to the Star Tribune

Maple Grove.

Joe Heitkamp, Special to the Star Tribune

Minneapolis

Loren K Olson, Special to the Star Tribune

North of Ortonville, Minn.

Archer Dorry, Special to the Star Tribune

Lola's Lakehouse in Waconia.

Brigid Brady, Special to the Star Tribune

Blaine

Catalina Fellner, Special to the Star Tribune

Congrats!

Kaylah Vogt, Special to the Star Tribune

Lake Bemidji.

Sydney Burns, Special to the Star Tribune

William O'Brien State Park, Marine on St. Croix.

Perry Marks, Special to the Star Tribune

Delano, Minn.

Christine Martenson , Special to the Star Tribune

Near North Branch.

Shannon Bier, Special to the Star Tribune

North of Nicollet, Minn.

Diane Lochner, Special to the Star Tribune

Taken over Minneopa State Park’s bison range.

Cathy Cozad, Special to the Star Tribune

An hour north of the Twin Cities at around 1:30 a.m.

Gray Paulsen, Special to the Star Tribune

© 2024 Star Tribune

Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access