Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at a Twins-Padres trade that is about to be made. The two key pieces: Twins reliever Taylor Rogers and Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack. What's the appeal of Paddack and what would losing Rogers mean for the Twins? Rand breaks that down.

6:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins Rand for an overall preview of the Twins' season. After an offseason that can only be described as chaotic, what will happen as the dust settles? Miller talks about how much confidence the Twins seem to have after their additions — most notably of shortstop Carlos Correa — while conceding that pitching is still a big mystery.

24:00: LSU corner Derek Stingley, who has shown up in mock drafts as a possible Vikings target at No. 12 overall, had his pro day on Wednesday. ... The Vikings were good at taking leads but not holding them in 2021 ... Lindsay Whalen addresses the transfer portal.

